Suddenly the rock ‘n roll circus is not as much fun. We have lost the “Jimi Hendrix/Jimmy Page” of an era. The pre-eminent guitar god of his generation, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 65.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this,” said Eddie’s son Wolfgang, “but my father has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”
Eddie married his first wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, in 1981. They divorced in 2007 after more than 25 years of marriage. Wolfgang was the couple’s only child. Eddie got remarried to his publicist, Janie Liszewski in 2008 after dating for three years.
The guitarist was born on January 26, 1955, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and moved with his family to California in the early 1960s.
He formed Van Halen in 1974 with his brother Alex. In 1977 the band caught the attention of Kiss bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons. He would go on to fund and produce the band’s first recording session.
Van Halen quickly became one of the hardest working and most profitable bands in the music business. Starting in 1978 with the first album, the band would release a slew of multi-platinum records including 1979’s “Van Halen II,” 1980’s “Women And Children First,” 1981’s hugely underrated, “Fair Warning” and 1982’s “Diver Down.”
Successful as they were, true superstar status didn’t come until the release of “1984.” The record contained the Billboard number one hit, “Jump,” along with other heavy hitters “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”
Reaching number two on the Billboard charts, the album likely would have reached number one were it not for that other behemoth of an album also released in 1984, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
In early 1978, like most kids I knew, I was in awe of Van Halen. Never had we heard a guitarist like Eddie. It was immediately clear-Eddie Van Halen was something very special.
The late, great guitarist Frank Zappa once stated that he’d “like to thank Edward Van Halen for reinventing the guitar.”
In 1978, as Eddie was changing the landscape of hard rock, I was fortunate enough to see the band live. It was their first American tour. They were supporting game-changers of old, Black Sabbath.
The young gladiators put on a clinic that night. The intensity and excitement never waned. The band had it all. Eddie, his brother and drummer Alex and bassist Michael Anthony laid down a blistering performance as frontman David Lee Roth kept the sea of headbangers blissfully drained of all energy.
The brightest light that night and every other night of the band’s career has always been Eddie’s incredible guitar playing. He was a master of his craft.
In an article dated December 18, 2015, rollingstone.com named Eddie Van Halen as number 8 on their “100 Greatest Guitarist” list.
As of March 2019, Van Halen is ranked 20th on the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) list of best-selling artists in the United States. The band has sold 56 million albums in the U.S. and more than 80 million worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups of all time.
Perhaps John 5, friend of Eddie/guitarist for Rob Zombie as well as highly respected solo artist, said it best during an interview with Eddie Trunk via blabbermouth.com:
“I would go down to the Van Halen rehearsal and I would pick up his guitar and play through his rig, and I would sound nothing like Eddie Van Halen even if I played a Van Halen song. And that’s the difference, because it’s what’s inside you. It’s those hands; it’s that feel. It’s like trying to describe the color blue. It’s a feeling, and it’s something you have. And I don’t know if we’ll ever have that again — ever.”