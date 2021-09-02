LAKE PLACID — “Been a long time since I rock ‘n’ rolled” was famously sung by former Led Zeppelin vocalist, and all-around rock god, Robert Plant. In these times truer words have never been spoken.
For Highlands County rockers and all others within driving distance, the wait is almost over.
Saturday, Sept, 4, the “best kept secret in Highlands County,” the Cosmic Hall, opens for another thunderous night of live classic rock courtesy of “Off The Rails Band.” Doors open at 8 p.m. Showtime is 9 p.m.
Alan Broder, father of Covered In Black guitarist, Kevin, is guitarist and one of two vocalists for the band. He and Scott Sistare, bass and vocals started the band a little more than three years ago.
The hall itself is the vision and passion of Broder, who designed, built and owns the place. It sits on private property and is the band’s musical home as well as being the only place you can hear them. No need to travel and load gear when you own your own venue.
“The show is open to the public,” said Broder. “We do have donations at the door. Also it’s a non-smoking event but we have a smoking area outside. Drinks are not sold however you are welcome to BYOB. For a donation we do provide chips, soft drinks, microwavable sandwiches, stuff like that.”
The last time Off The Rails Band performed was June 12. That evening was a birthday bash for Broder. Prior to that, it had been approximately a year-and-a-half since the band has performed due to the Covid situation.
“Once we did the birthday bash we had such a good response that we just wanted to keep it going. We wanna play when we can. People are enjoying coming out here,” said the guitarist.
“We had a lot of people here for the last show,” added Sistare. “We had a great turnout. Every seat in the house was taken. Even our extra chairs were spilled out onto the dance floor.
“The people that were here for the last show will hear different music at this show. We’re not playing hardly anything that we did at that show. We’ve got enough material now that we can do multiple shows without repeating a lot of songs,” the bassist continued.
“We’re all about keeping the classic rock alive. We do some ‘90s, Creed, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam,” said Broder. “We also do Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, we do ‘Hey You,’ ‘Comfortably Numb,’ we do Skynyrd, Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top, Aerosmith. Just a huge variety of stuff,” Sistare adds.
“I enjoy putting these shows on,” Broder concluded. “That’s where I get my satisfaction.”
For more information on Off The Rails or Cosmic Hall, visit the Off The Rails Facebook page or the Cosmic Hall Facebook page. You may also call 863-633-9658 for information.
Cosmic Hall is located at 3447 Gerber Ave.