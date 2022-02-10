OKEECHOBEE — Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, REZZ and GRiz are the headliners when the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee March 3-6. There was no event last year due to COVID-19.
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic have also been announced as guests for OMF’s first-ever funk-themed PoWoW on Saturday. The PoWoW’s, which are a collaboration of many of the performers, have become one of the highlights of Okeechobee.
There are more than 100 artists performing on six different stages, as the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival refuses to be tied down to one style, and once again will features acts from a variety of musical genres.
The secondary headliners of the festival include Gary Clark Jr., Denzel Curry, Ashnikko, Flying Lotus, TroyBoi, CloZee and Jungle, among others, while bands such as The Glitch Mob, Jai Wolf, Manic Focus and CharlestheFirst should have plenty of fans in attendance and will likely make some new ones at the event.
In addition to the music aspect of the event, there are plenty of other offerings to keep attendees busy, including the popular Jive Joint, which OMF states, “Hosted by Super Tall Paul and the infamous Jive Joint comedians, this Psychedelic vaudeville venue is a place where anything can happen. From improv workshops to live music to the Show & Tell Screening Spectacular, the Jive Joint unfurls a world of bizarre characters and delightful surprises.”
There’s also Chobeewobee Village, which is, “here to expand your mind, body, and soul. Explore an eclectic mix of immersive art, food & beverage offerings, live performances, yoga classes, wellness and art workshops, and fascinating speakers—or browse signature artisanal vendors in our bazaar-style vendor village.”
Tickets are available on the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival website at okeechobeefest.com and the festival is for those 18 and over. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No single-day passes are currently being sold, with just four-day passes available. Ticket sales are going well, with OMF reporting that 85% of General Admission passes sold and 95% of the VIP packages having been sold. Tickets are limited to four per person.