SEBRING — AJ Muss is driven to win. He has conquered a life-threatening health event that would have sidelined most people. However, his fierce competitive spirit helped him to become an Olympian and a racecar driver. He will be driving in Thursday night’s Michelin Pilot Challenge in the No. 2 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb Agajanian Hyundai Elantra N TCR he shares with Estero’s Ryan Norman.
After routine shoulder surgery in 2014, Muss suffered a high altitude post operative pulmonary edema. He “flat-lined” and suffered some brain damage to his left frontal lobe. He said his lung “exploded” and he had pneumonia instantaneously. Muss was intubated and put in a medically induced coma. When he awoke, doctors wanted to him to have heart surgery which he refused. It was doubtful that he would ever snowboard again, much less at competition level. His first written word when he woke up was “mom.” Muss did enough physical therapy as he had to in order get clearance. He had just four months before qualifying for the Winter 2018 Olympics started.
“I actually had the best season I’ve ever had. I won 90% of the races and podiumed at 98% of the races,” he said.
Muss joked there was no tunnel of light when he died but on the other hand there were no flames either.
“When I woke up, it was actually the best sleep I’ve ever had. I was confused, but I was really at peace and very relaxed, like extremely relaxed,” he said.
Muss said some stubbornness may have been involved in his comeback but also admits his family was supportive.
The self-described adrenaline junkie made his dream of becoming an Olympian true, he pursued another passion, racing fast cars. He also took up skydiving, another high-risk activity. He has more than 500 jumps from helicopters, planes and hot air balloons. He said his mother is his biggest supporter but he did make her some promises after dying. One promise was not to base-jump anymore.
Muss still does cognitive therapy and feels it gives him a competitive edge.
“I think it plays the role of mental fortitude and mental toughness, where I think sports is 90- 85% mental,” he said. “When you’re mentally stronger than the person next to you, you typically will do better. “I believe there’s three different types of athletes, the ones who work extremely hard to be successful, the ones who are naturally gifted and successful and then there’s the ‘G.O.A.T.s,’ the ones who are naturally gifted and have the work ethic. The one who’s naturally gifted and doesn’t work hard will always be good, but they’ll never be great. A person who works extremely hard but doesn’t have the natural gift can become great.”
Muss said putting in the hard work and remaining teachable allow him to set and achieve his goals.
“That’s where I like to pride myself, in my work ethic,” he said. “I will always try to work harder than anyone else. So when I’m in the race car on the snowboard, I can be in my sport or be in my racecar and look next to me, left and right and mentally I know, I worked harder. That gives me helps me an edge and how I can be better. Because right then in there like that lap, I might not be better, but I continue to work and always evolve to be better.”
Muss said racing with Bryan Herta Motorsports is the best place he can be to become a better driver.
“I love it here,” he said. “Bryan is a phenomenal mentor, team boss and friend. The way he runs the program is no different than he ran his IndyCar program. Our Michelin Pilot challenge TCR program is probably, in my opinion, one of the best run programs.”
While Bryan Herta Racing has six cars competing in the TCR class, Muss said they all get along very well and understand the big picture.
“Honestly, there hasn’t ever been a time where like, we don’t really get along,” he said. “We’re very team coherent. And there’s really no tolerance in our pits for banter and not getting along. This is a privilege. It’s not a right. So we’re all thankful to be here. And striving to be the best we can be as a team.”
Muss said there are really no team rules, other than “Hyundais don’t hit Hyundais” and “race hard.”
Muss said his long-term goals is to move up to the WeatherTech Series and he believes he’s on the right path.
“I’m learning how to be faster, learning how to be a racecar driver and learning how to work with a team,” he said. “And then on top of that, I believe you need to learn how to win at every level. You need to learn how to win here before you can learn how to win at the next step. You also need to know how to lose because you can’t expect to go into WeatherTech and just start winning races.
“Because there’s a difference between someone who’s really fast and someone who knows how to win. Bill Auberlen is fast and he knows how to win. Well, there’s young kids who may be faster, but they don’t know how to win. There’s a big difference.”
For more information or to follow AJ’s latest adventures, visit ajmuss.com