March is Women’s History Month, as well as Endometriosis Awareness Month. Much of Women’s History Month is focused on the political and career achievements of women. Gaining the right to vote, being elected into political office, and gaining equality in the workplace. I want to focus on one of the struggles that can affect women ... endometriosis. Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. This condition is painful and can cause long-lasting damage to women’s health. Despite impacting 1 in 10 women, getting the proper care for endometriosis remains elusive.
The basic definition of endometriosis may seem benign however it causes severe issues. Women experience painful periods, irregular bleeding, digestive problems, and infertility among other symptoms. The key to spreading awareness is first educating everyone from a young age about what is a normal menstruation experience for women.
In "Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics," author Lana Parker explores the difficulty of getting a diagnosis because of misconceptions about periods. When women tell their doctors about their painful periods, they are frequently dismissed as “dramatic” or “too sensitive”. These beliefs carry over into interpersonal relationships where loved ones don’t understand the suffering a woman goes through.
Books like "Welcome to Your Period" by Yumi Stynes and Dr. Melissa Kang are great resources to help normalize menstruation. The book is intended to teach young girls what to expect, how to treat the symptoms, and when to talk to a doctor about their periods.
As discussed in "The Doctor Will See You Now: Recognizing and Treating Endometriosis" by Tamer Seckin, one of the most common treatments for endometriosis is hormone therapy through birth control. Birth control can lighten bleeding, decrease period length, help with pain and even stop menstruation altogether. The fight for the mainstream availability of birth control has been a long arduous battle.
"Margaret Sanger: Her Life in Her Words" by Miriam Reed details the life of feminist icon Margaret Sanger who fought for women’s right to control when they had children. Sanger, one of 11 children, saw her mother die prematurely at age 50 from tuberculosis. A contributing factor in her death was the 11 childbirths and seven miscarriages she had throughout her life, which weakened her body. Motivated by this tragedy, Sanger made it her life’s mission to help women control their bodies. During her lifetime she constantly battled the Comstock Act of 1873 (in place till 1936), which outlawed contraceptives making it a federal crime to disseminate information or send birth control by mail. Sanger was arrested several times for opening the first family planning clinic in 1916. I highly recommend reading up on Sanger in her biography or "The Birth of the Pill: How Four Crusaders Reinvented Sex and Launched a Revolution" by Jonathan Eig. "The Birth of the Pill" explores the different people whose dedication and bravery lead to one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century.
For women with endometriosis seeking to start a family, the growth of tissues and cysts that spreads throughout the reproductive organs and pelvic region cause problems. Abdominal surgery, where doctors remove the extra tissue, is often followed by fertility treatments. Celebrities like comedian Amy Schumer (author of "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo") and author Chrissy Teigen (cookbook "Cravings") have been publicly sharing their experiences. In interviews, Schumer has talked about the harrowing delivery of her son, during which she vomited continuously and had a C-section that took over three hours. Her troubles and pain with endometriosis eventually pushed her to have a hysterectomy, a reality for many women with this condition. Teigen has shared post-surgery and scar pictures on social media to help spread awareness and is always championing other “endo” women online.
