“Welcome To My Nightmare” was the eighth studio album by shock-rocker Alice Cooper. Released in March of 1975, it marked a new era in the storied career of the life-long performer.
Cooper’s first seven releases were as the band, Alice Cooper. This was his first as a bona fide solo artist. It was also the only record he would release with behemoth recording label Atlantic Records (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Ray Charles, Foreigner, Genesis, etc.).
In another first, this was a concept album. When played from start to finish in sequence, it told the story of a boy named Steven who was trapped inside a nightmare.
The record was not wholly embraced by music critics. Famed “Rolling Stone” writer Dave Marsh said, among other things, it “is simply a synthesis of every mildly wicked, tepidly controversial trick in the Cooper handbook.”
Nonetheless, it would go on to become certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1 million copies. It was a fun record. Nothing too intense. It was mostly light, campy, vaudevillian showmanship — always Cooper’s calling card.
Opening with the title track, the listener immediately feels as if they are part of an old B-film suspense movie. Quickly the record takes a heavier, darker turn with “Devil’s Food,” one of the standout tracks.
Perhaps what gives this album it’s wonderfully creepy vibe is the presence of the emcee of all things macabre, the late, great Vincent Price.
As the curator of some dark museum from within, Price leads Steven on a tour, stopping to whip himself into a frenzy as he describes the cold, violent tendencies of his ‘prize possession’ — the Black Widow.
The descent into darkness continues with the song. “The Black Widow,” an extension of Price’s monologue on his beloved arachnid.
Not until “Some Folks” does the tenor of the narrative lift slightly with a return to the variety show/vaudeville feel.
Not sure how “Only Women Bleed” fits into the story but as many will remember, this was one of Cooper’s biggest hits. The song reached No. 1 on the former Canadian PM national singles chart and No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart in 1975.
This was a song about women in abusive relationships. However, when released as a 45 rpm single, the title was changed to “Only Women” in an attempt to avoid confusion about the song’s intended meaning.
On the heels of “Only Women” is “Department Of Youth,” another song which doesn’t seem to comfortably fit into the nightmare motif. It was released as a single but only reached No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
“Cold Ethyl” is a straight ahead rocker that harkens back to Cooper’s early days with his band. For the discerning listener, you might catch a small portion of the riff from Deep Purple’s 1973 hit “Woman From Tokyo” popping up here and there. Subject wise, the darkest song on the record, it speaks of a love affair with Ethyl, a cadaver. That’s “The Coop” for you.
The record shifts gears once again with “Years Ago.” For the first time we hear from the protagonists, Steven, as he wanders through the halls of his nightmarish entrapment accompanied by a ghoulish keyboard passage.
Steven begins to pull himself out of the dream with the stand out track “Steven.” The track ebbs and flows, builds and falls to rise again. The arrangement is very strong, particularly in the guitar riff and accompaniment going into the chorus. Easily the strongest song on the record.
As the story draws to its conclusion, “The Awakening” is a short, dreamy afterthought which brings us to the closer, “Escape.” Another upbeat, stripped down rock ‘n’ roll number.
Nothing at all wrong with this record. It was Cooper in his prime. Even today, almost 46 years later, the nightmare is most welcomed.
