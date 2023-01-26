There are a few things you need to know if you’re not familiar with Deep Purple’s 22nd studio album, “Turning To Crime.”
First off, this is not a Deep Purple album. Not in the true sense of the word. It is an album of covers performed by the band.
Secondly, you are in for a surprise. A lot of them.
In this on-again, off-again “One Time At Bandcamp” series, this is the first time a band has been featured twice. The band’s colossal blueprint for how to make a live album, “Made In Japan,” was the subject of Vol. 5.
I am returning a second time because of the changes this release has put me through. Although it was released Nov. 26, 2021, I was unaware of its existence until late last year.
Without knowing a thing about it, I purchased it immediately as Deep Purple is one of my all-time favorite bands.
The first time I listened to it, I was filled with an array of thoughts and emotions.
Honestly, I had a knee-jerk reaction. I did not know this was a cover album, the first of their almost 50-year career.
I was floored, shocked and angry. I felt like it was a cheap “cash-in” by a band capable of so much more. After approximately 20-25 listens at this point, my thoughts have changed a great deal.
If the guys want to do a covers album, have they not earned the right? It is actually a very fun listen for the most part. They band themselves sound like they’re having a great time even though it was recorded remotely due to the COVID situation at that time.
First surprise, track two, “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu.” Complete with a horn-section and barrelhouse piano, not what you’d expect from the band but they do a great job with it.
Probably my favorite moment on the entire release is on this track, when during his piano lead, Don Airey throws in a quick bit of the “Smoke On The Water” riff. I love the humor and nod given.
Next up is a very interesting, rocking version of one of Fleetwood Mac’s heaviest songs, “Oh Well.” They amp up the shredding before morphing into a beautiful and tranquil instrumental closing.
“Let The Good Times Roll” could be considered the theme song here. Again, a different kind of arrangement for the band. They perform in a swinging big band jazzy style which drummer Ian Paice loved growing up.
Little Feat’s “Dixie Chicken” is another you wouldn’t expect from these titans of rock. Yet it is one of the more memorable tracks and continues with the good time feel.
After an excellent version of The Yardbirds “Shape Of Things” the band steers it into a ditch with, to me, one of the two low points on this offering.
Perhaps the strangest selection is Johnny Horton’s “The Battle Of New Orleans.” Never liked it. It sounds like a novelty or a children’s song. Thought they could have made a better choice.
One thing that does make the song worth hearing (at least once) is the fact that this was the first time ever that bassist Roger Glover sang lead on a Deep Purple record.
Closing track “Caught In The Act” is a medley consisting of “Going Down/Green Onions/Hot ‘Lanta/Dazed and Confused/Gimme Some Lovin’.” It’s a highly entertaining mashup except for Ian Gillian’s vocal performance on “Gimme Some Lovin’.”
The vocals are the low point of an otherwise very, very good record. Gillian is completely void of spark or emotion. It sounds like he woke up bleary eyed from too much drink the night before. Walked into his studio in a robe and slippers, coffee in hand, coughed up some droning vocals then went back to bed.
Overall, after getting over the shock of hearing Deep Purple like this, you’ll appreciate how truly fun this record is. It’s obvious that they love this music. The performances are great, their arrangements are outstanding.
I have a much greater appreciation after multiple listens. This is outdoor cookout, beer drinkin’ music. Very well done. Turn it up!