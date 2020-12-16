In the early 1980’s there was a huge rodent infestation. They were everywhere. Anyone who was listening to rock music remembers them. Coming out of California, rock band Ratt quickly spread its mischief across the airwaves.
In 1983 the band released their debut, self-titled EP on independent label, Time Coast Music. The young upstarts sold an impressive 100,000 copies. That got the attention of Atlantic Records which in turn led to a record deal.
Atlantic Records released Ratt’s debut full-length record, “Out Of The Cellar” in March of 1984. The album caught fire immediately on the strength of the smash hit single, “Round And Round.” The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard charts.
Were you to turn on a radio (remember them) back then, anytime, day or night, there was a good chance Ratt would be playing.
The band consisted of Bobby Blotzer, drums and percussion, Robbin Crosby on lead and rhythm guitar/backing vocals, Juan Croucier, bass guitar/backing vocals, Warren Dimartini, lead and rhythm guitar/backing vocals and Stephen Pearcy on lead vocals.
Ratt were chalk full of visual weapons starting with the album cover which featured guitarists Robbin Crosby’s then girlfriend, model Tawny Kitaen. She also appeared in the video for the hit song, “Back For More.”
Kitaen would later come to fame as the girl in the Whitesnake video, “Still Of The Night” as well as being the girlfriend of singer and band leader David Coverdale.
In addition to the services of Kitaen, Ratt, along with bands such as Motley Crue were instrumental in creating the LA Glam Rock scene that the New York Dolls had begun on the other coast. This gave them a flamboyant look to go along with their rowdy, yet accessible sound.
Another interesting caveat of this particular album was the fact that their manager Marshall Berle’s uncle, Milton Berle, made a guest appearance in the video for “Round And Round.” In the video, Milton recreates his character of days gone by, “Uncle Miltie.”
Other songs of note were “Back For More,” “Wanted Man,” and “Lack Of Communication,” the heaviest song on the record. “Out Of The Cellar” would go on to achieve triple-platinum status for sales of 3 million copies.
Following the release of this upbeat, hugely successful album, Ratt would routinely sell out arenas across the globe. For a time, Ratt T-Shirts seemed to be everywhere. The band’s infectious sound clearly was striking a chord with the music public.
Ratt would continue to tour, record and release new music but never again reached the lofty heights achieved with “Out Of The Cellar.” The album is widely considered to be their best. VH-1 ranked “Round And Round” No. 61 on their “Greatest Hard Rock Songs” show.
Listening to it now, “Out Of The Cellar” conjures up all those good ol’ memories of the days of our youth. Still crisp, still infectious. Drag it out of the cellar and spin it again.