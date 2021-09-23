If there were such a place as a rock ‘n’ roll “Garden Of Eden,” it would surely have been growing in the rich soil of the 1970’s. The decade saw an unprecedented harvest of high quality bands in full bloom. Not since has there been such a plentiful bounty from the “gods of thunder and rock ‘n’ roll.”
In that basket of goodness was a band known for their groove, boogie and blistering bottleneck slide guitar work. That band was none other than the mighty Foghat.
Some bands seem to flourish inside the studio. Others make their mark setting stages on fire night after night with an intensity that simply doesn’t exist inside the sterile confines of the recording studio. Foghat was that band.
Every Foghat show was an anvil of grooving, boogie-drenched rock dropping down on a sweat-soaked thrilled mob of starving rock n roll animals. Had to see ‘em to believe ‘em.
Forming in 1971, the band is in its 50th year and still on the road. Sadly, the classic line-up of “Lonesome Dave” Peverett, lead vocals and guitar, Rod “The Bottle” Price, lead guitar, bottleneck slide guitar and backing vocals, Craig MacGregor, bass and backing vocals, have all passed away. Founding member and drummer Roger Earl is the only surviving member from that golden era from the early-to-late ‘70’s.
As great a live band as Foghat always was, curiously, there is not much live recorded material available from their heyday.
In 1977, we would get a small taste of their live power with the release of “Foghat Live.” A single vinyl disc, which was less common than the typical live two-record sets of those days. It consisted of only six songs. But as they say, it was “all killer and no filler.”
Opening with the rousing “Fool For The City” the band storms out of the gate and never lets up. This song was born to be a show opening barn-burner.
“Home In My Hand,” taken from third album, 1974’s “Energized,” is typical Foghat. As with most of their songs, the boogie is paramount and ever-present. If you can’t tap your toe or bob your head, it ain’t Foghat. Throw in the signature bottleneck sound of Price and thus you have the Foghat recipe for rock n roll.
The band goes straight outta that and into the remake of Willie Dixion’s “I Just Want To Make Love To You” from 1972’s self-titled debut album. The studio version was the band’s first hit single reaching No. 83 on the singles charts of that year. The live version contained on this record was also released as a single and did even better, peaking at No. 33.
The second record, from 1973, was oddly enough also the second consecutive self-titled album. It is commonly referred to as “Rock And Roll” due to the front cover photo of a rock and a bread roll sitting side by side.
Another classic boogie rock tune, “Road Fever” was taken from that second self-titled record. The track has all the classic Foghat ingredients. Heavy grooving bass lines walking all over the driving drum beat and infectious rhythm guitar work Peverett lays down.
The working man vocals trade off with Price’s blistering solos as always. A bonus here is Peverett and Price trading off dueling solos, adding to the excitement and mayhem.
Fifth track “Honey Hush” is another taken from the “Energized” album. As is typical with the band, the song is high energy and relentless. It’s also interesting to note that the band mixes in the guitar riff from “Train Kept A Rollin’” which fits perfectly.
Again some duel guitar work before and after Price takes center stage and proceeds to shred the crowd with his searing guitar work.
Closing out the set is the very classic, signature Foghat tune, “Slow Ride” taken from 1975’s “Fool For The City.” The record was the first platinum album for the band. Always in the set list, “Slow Ride” is THE Foghat anthem.
“Slow Ride” has great vocals and a pulsating, percolating tempo that slowly builds into a crescendo of frenzied heights. The savage guitar fury and bombastic freight train of rhythmic destruction absolutely brings the house down.
The record was the band’s biggest seller and only double-platinum record.
Not for the light-hearted, there should be a height requirement in order to board the “Foghat Live” rollercoaster ride. Six vicious aural assaults on the senses. Well worth the price of admission.