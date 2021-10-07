There’s good, and then there’s real good. Beyond that there is classic, landmark, trailblazing and pioneering. Marvin Gaye’s 11th studio album, “What’s Going On” is all of those things.
When the album was released on May 21, 1971, it became an immediate success both commercially and critically. Looking back through the lens of musical history, it was one of the most significant recordings ever to come out of the Soul/R & B world.
“What’s Going On” is still considered one of the greatest albums ever released. In 2020, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked this record the single greatest album of all time on their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Looking at it from the perspective of today’s music, it may not seem like such a big deal. But to experience it in the times that it was released is an entirely different story.
That’s the thing with recordings of this magnitude. Sales and/or popularity are not necessarily the parameters that best suit rankings of greatness. The true mark of greatness is the lasting impact it has on it’s contemporaries and the effect it has on how music is done from that point forward.
The title track, in all its greatness, almost never came to be. Berry Gordy, the owner of famed Motown Records, hated the single, it is said. He felt that portions of the song’s style were old and outdated. Neither did he like the idea of what he perceived to be a protest song.
Eventually Gordy relented and released “What’s Going On” as a single. The song was a departure from the traditional Motown style. It would go on to sit at the top of the Billboard Hot Soul Singles chart for five weeks. It also reached No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It would sell over two million copies, becoming Gaye’s second-most successful Motown song. It was also ranked No. 4 in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of all Time in 2004 and 2011.
In light of the massive success of the single, Gordy told Gaye that if he could produce an album with which to place the single upon, Gaye could have artistic control. This was something rare in those times.
In 10 days Gaye had written an epic visionary masterpiece, freeing himself from the shackles of corporate oversight in the process.
The album is scary prophetic. Subjects being lamented include the Vietnam war, police brutality, hatred, suffering, injustice, the destruction of the ecology, a subject not often heard in Black music of those days. The subject matter of this classic is every bit as contemporary today as it was in 1971.
“What’s Going On” became the singer’s first million-selling album, producing two more top 10 singles in “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” and a song that would later become the title song of the Grover Washington, Jr. album “Inner City Blues.”
Gaye received two Grammy Award nominations in 1972 for the album as well as several NAACP Image Awards. It was also Rolling Stone’s Album of the Year and Billboard’s Trendsetter of the Year.
Gaye did things on this record that had never been done before in Black music. This was considered a concept album, something black music had not yet seen. The album was written as a single commentary on life in America seen through the eyes of a Vietnam veteran. Gaye’s war vet brother Frankie being the inspiration for the narrative.
The songs melded into one another with no breaks in between. It’s musical style and tone were far removed from the corporate, cookie-cutter pop hit makers of the golden Motown era. This was deeply emotional music. Introspective and thought provoking. Gaye turns his personal angst and frustrations into a smooth, free flowing love letter to mankind. These are some of the deep things of the masterpiece.