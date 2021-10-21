Last time we talked about Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and what a game changer it was. Grover Washington, Jr.’s debut, “Inner City Blues” has so much in common with Gaye’s landmark release that it wouldn’t make sense to talk about any other album this time around.
As with the Gaye classic, Washington’s “Inner City Blues” was to bring a whole new era and audience to his genre. Also in common, this record was supposed to have never happened. At least not in this form.
An oh so fortuitous case of “right place at the right time” or perhaps an act of God, swung the door of opportunity wide open for Washington. Had it not unfolded as it did, it is possible that the world might have never noticed the genius of Washington’s smooth rub on the saxophone.
The “Inner City Blues” project was originally a vision of KUDU Records head man and jazz legend Creed Taylor.
Washington’s recounting of how it all happened was chronicled by Brian Miller in an article that appeared on www.vivascene.com:
“I was called in to do a background session for Hank Crawford (saxophonist and KUDU Records artist) but when we got there and all the tracks were down, it was learned that Hank was in Europe and likely to be there for a while. So I was asked if I could play alto sax as well as the tenor saxophone that I had already put on the tapes. I explained that I hadn’t played alto since my old army days but I would be happy to give it a try. So I did.
“I guess it’s really a case of being in the right place at the right time. Anyway, that’s how the “Inner City Blues” album was born. You really should have been hearing Hank Crawford in the foreground.”
It basically all started for Washington when a guitarist that he knew got him a gig playing for jazz standout Charles Earland. That opportunity led to a job working on a recording session with Johnny Hammond. This in turn led to the young Washington meeting KUDU Records’ Taylor.
Taylor was so impressed with Washington that he signed him to a recording contract of his own. This is how he ended up on “Inner City Blues.” It was originally intended to have Crawford as the featured artist. When Crawford was unable to meet his obligations, Taylor inserted the newly discovered Washington into his spot.
What started out as a guest appearance on someone else’s record, turned out to be Washington’s debut album.
The album went to No. 2 on the U.S. jazz charts. It was the beginning of a long and successful career for Washington.
The sum of his works have included more than 20 albums in the top five, 13 of which reached number one on the jazz charts.
His sterling career would sadly come to an end on Dec. 17, 1999 when Washington died of a massive heart attack.
The album was such an artistic statement that it is widely considered to be the beginning of the smooth jazz genre. It paved the way for artists such as George Benson, Kenny G and a slew of others.
Released in 1972, less than a year after Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” “Inner City Blues” paid homage to the greatness of that record by including the title track as well as “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology) on the disc.
Containing just six instrumental versions of already great songs, there is not a low point to be found among them. Along with the Gaye classics, the other four are “Georgia On My Mind,” the Bill Withers gem, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Until It’s Time For You To Go” by Buffy Saint-Marie and “I Loves You Porgy” from the 1935 opera “Porgy And Bess.”
Thom Jurek of allmusic.com stated, “This is an amazing debut in so many ways, and it was followed by a run of albums for the label through the end of the ‘70s when Washington left for Elektra. ‘Inner City Blues’ remains standing today as a landmark and a turning point in jazz.”
This should be on everyone’s shelf, right next to Marvin Gaye.