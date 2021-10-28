No other band in the annals of rock have epitomized the term, “Golden Gods” the way Led Zeppelin did. They were the right band at the right time. Most of all, they had the goods. They could bring it and bring it they did.
Frontman Robert Plant, with his soaring vocals and lion’s mane was the preeminent vocalist as well as sex symbol of those rock ‘n’ roll times. Musical visionary, producer and iconic guitarist Jimmy Page is still an industry standard. Combined, the Page/Plant duo rivaled all comers to the throne in the very fertile rock scene of the 1970’s.
It wasn’t all about Page and Plant however. Drummer John Henry Bonham to this day is cited as an influence by drummers worldwide. His sound was huge. He played with sheer power. He was a rare breed in that he was known as a “signature” drummer, you could identify him just by hearing him play.
Perhaps the odd man out was bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones. Unlike the others, Jones was a quiet, unassuming, in-the-background kind of guy. He let his talent did his talking. Not merely a musician, Jones was very involved in the songwriting and an integral part of the band.
To sum it up, Led Zeppelin were what everyone else wanted to be. They were the template. The mix of personalities, the larger than life image, the looks, the talent and the chemistry and stage presence all worked to the good. They could do no wrong.
Add to that their musical fearlessness and refusal to write the same record twice and you’ve got the perfect storm of a rock band.
On Feb. 24, 1975, the band released their sixth studio album, “Physical Graffiti.” Their only studio double album package and the first to be released on the band’s own Swan Song record label.
Many consider this to be their creative high point, including Page and Plant. According to recordcollectormag.com, Rolling Stone’s Jim Miller described it as “the band’s ‘Tommy,’ ‘Beggars Banquet’ and ‘Sgt Pepper’ rolled into one.”
Before “Physical Graffiti” even hit the shelves, it had made history by becoming the first record ever to reach platinum sales on pre-orders alone.
The band started out with eight songs which totaled almost three vinyl sides of recorded music. Rather than par it down to a traditional two-sided album, the band elected to rework some material that went unused from the previous three albums thereby giving a large variety of styles and moods. This also, is part of what makes “Physical Graffiti” the phenomenal release that it is.
Among the standouts, “In My Time Of Dying,” is a blues soaked, bottlenecked romp. Page slithers and slides across the neck of his guitar. Plant wails a woeful lament as Bonham and Jones lurch and lunge with staccato traffic jam rhythmic bombast. This is pure gold forged in hell-fire blues.
It should be mentioned here that Bonham was a driving creative force during these recordings. Involved in presenting ideas and regularly suggesting ways complicated arrangements could be played successfully. The above mentioned being a prime example.
The epic “Kashmir,” needs no introduction. One of LZ’s most beloved and epic recordings. The India/Pakistan flavor of the synth courtesy of Jones was a stroke of genius. The song marches on for over 9 minutes. Slowly, steadily leading the listener through a dreamscape of mystery and fantasy. Absolute greatness.
Other must hear songs include the somewhat funky “Trampled Underfoot,” which was released as a single. The odd yet beautiful “In The Light” with it’s synthesizer and bowed guitar intro melds into a gentle and majestic piece that continues to build ever as it fades out.
Classicrockreview.com, which voted “Physical Graffiti” rock album of the year for 1975, had this to say about the song “Ten Years Gone:” “‘Ten Years Gone’ is Led Zeppelin at their studio best. An exquisite song with outstanding contributions by each group member.”
The song is amazing in its rich textures, multi-layered guitars and gentle restraint. Some consider this to be one of the best songs in the entire Led Zeppelin catalog.
Physical Graffiti” reached No. 1 in the UK charts. In the US, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard album chart, reaching the No. 1 spot a week later. It remained in that position for the next six weeks. Shortly after its release, all other Led Zeppelin albums re-entered the top 200 album chart.
The album would go on to be certified 16x platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
If you are a fan of early rock, not having “Physical Graffiti” in your collection simply won’t do. It’s much more than just the best rock album of 1975. It is one of the best rock albums period.