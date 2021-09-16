While watching the FX TV show “Justified,” I kept hearing a song that I loved. It was so melancholy and forlorn. It was haunting, unshakable. I came to find out the name of that song was “Annabelle” by a bluegrass artist named Gillian Welch.
Welch is a name not everyone will be familiar with. Those who know her, mostly those in the Americana and bluegrass music circles, must wonder what took the rest of us so long?
I came to love this artist very late in the game. As a young man I was sure that I absolutely hated bluegrass and pretty much anything else that wasn’t Black Sabbath, Ted Nugent, Deep Purple or Judas Priest.
As I became older and a little more mellow, I came to realize it’s all music and there’s an entire universe of excellent music that isn’t hard and heavy.
“Hell Among The Yearlings” from 1998, is the sophomore effort from Welch and her constant companion, songwriting partner, guitarist and vocalist Dave Rawlings.
This record is gloriously spacial, bleak and melancholy. It is wonderful in every sad and forlorn way imaginable. If there were to be only one word to describe this beautiful storybook, it would be “soulful.”
Welch was born in New York City, adopted by showbiz parents, moved to Los Angeles where her parents wrote for the Carol Burnett Show and she discovered bluegrass music.
The singer/songwriter seems to be something of an anomaly. Her background betrays the depression era Appalachian life that her music exudes. This record grips you from start to finish with it’s tales of woe and desperation.
Opening track “Caleb Meyer” is the story of a drunken rapist who meets his end when his victim slashes his throat with a broken bottle. The tone is set.
The biggest challenge here is to try to cover the highlights in the space that I have. Trouble is, this record is just about nothing but highlights. Forget genre labels and do yourself a huge favor- listen to this treasure.
“Good Til Now” has a dreamy, forlorn (there’s that word again) vibe to it. While the next track, “The Devil Had A Hold Of Me” is a folksy tune, compliments of Welch’s clawhammer banjo, with lyrics that give a nod to the blues.
“My Morphine” is a bit unusual in this style of music in that it deals with drug addiction. Not a huge topic in Americana and bluegrass. Again, a word that reoccurs and is certainly deserving here is “soulful.” Welch is nothing if not soulful.
“One Morning” is the short, sad tale of a son returning home from war on horseback. As the horse nears, his mother sees that her son has died from the wounds of war during his trip home.
After the coal miners lament that is “Miner’s Refrain,” the tempo becomes a bit more upbeat with the catchy ” Honey Now.” The song brings visions of cuttin’ a rug at the local honky tonk on a Saturday night.
Returning to the hopelessness of black lung, coal dust and poverty is another ode to the wretched in “I’m Not Afraid To Die.” As with almost all the tracks herein, the beauty, simplicity and emotion are palpable.
Like many of the bluegrass originals that came before her, Welch touches on the spiritual with her original song, “Rock Of Ages,” where she looks to the life hereafter.
With “Whiskey Girl” Welch remains in her strength, conveying feelings and painting pictures with her vocal delivery and minimalist instrumentation. Less is nearly always more with the songstress.
The record closes with the vocal harmonies of Welch and Rawlings in the slightly upbeat “Winter’s Come And Gone.”
At the risk of overstating, “Hell Among The Yearlings” is a fabulous exercise in shading and understatement. The tales of woe are so drenched in the things already discussed, which in my book, makes it a must listen and a must, must have.
There is a certain beauty in grief and hopelessness. Such emotions are cleansing at times. This record is a railcar through the tunnels of sadness. When it comes out the other side, there awaits the cleansing.