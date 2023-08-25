Regina Nicholis is a one-woman army, choosing to help local disadvantaged youth, although she has health challenges as well as financial challenges, and all the while raising her own family.
Passionate and energetic, Nicholis took on this task because, “coming from a dysfunctional family system, and running away from home beginning at 11 years old, I knew that I wanted to make a difference for other youths.”
While still in her teens and living in New York, she spent a year in the Covenant House, a place that provided security, hope, and counseling for some of the traumas she suffered in her young life. Nicholis eventually made her way to Sebring, to reunite with her mother in the hopes of rebuilding a lost relationship. Although that did not come to fruition, she remained in Sebring. Feeling alone, without any family connections, and raising a child alone, she knew that she wanted to do something to make a positive impact on those less fortunate, to guide them in their future.
Nicholis said, “I noticed that there were not many activities targeting youth in the 12 to 17 (age) range and knew that I wanted to change that.”
Her experiences in the community in which she lived for that year were the inspiration that would lead Nicholis to single-handedly open the After School Spot in Sebring. Nicholis works four jobs to keep the doors at the After School Spot open.
There is no fee to attend, but those attending are required to have good conduct, be inclusive, engaging, and hopefully, to grow. While realizing that she can’t impact the whole community, she knows she can help many, including her own children. It became her life’s purpose to let them know that someone cares about them, to instill kindness and confidence, to teach life skills for the future, as well as to help those children develop friendships and a sense of belonging.
Overcoming obstaclesAlthough faced with many obstacles, Nicholas persevered. She obtained her non-profit 501© status, searched for the perfect location, began reaching out to businesses and individuals in the community, and started her dream project without a definite direction. Shortly thereafter, COVID-19 hit and she was sidetracked.
Fast-forward to present day, and Nicholas greets 30-40 pre-teens and teens per day, offers various educational and recreational classes (the total of which has surpassed 50), snacks, and activities to challenge, engage them, and to encourage a sense of community. She has created “a judgment-free zone, where no one has to feel left out.”
Some of the instruction that has been offered in the 17 months since the After School Spot opened include addressing an envelope, learning the difference between credit and debit cards, how to use Microsoft Quickbooks, and other basic life skills that many might take for granted, but if there is no one present to teach those things at home, they become stumbling blocks to a better future.
Recruiting volunteersIn the past, Nicholas has recruited volunteers to teach life classes, for example: a barber led a class of 16 young men, many of whom had no male role models at home, and the barber taught them grooming, a skill that would be very useful should monetary concerns prevent them from paying for such services, and perhaps as a career choice in the future.
Two local salon stylists held a class for 24 girls at the After School Spot, teaching them about hair products, how to style and care for their hair. This helped to instill confidence, even though there may not be funds to go to a salon, they became equipped with the tools to care for themselves.
At another class, a local mechanic brought a car to the Spot, opened the hood, and demonstrated for the youth, who paid close attention, how to change a car’s oil and other fluids, how and why to maintain a vehicle, how to read a car’s dashboard, and more. All of these classes were provided to the attendants for free, due to generous volunteers.
Recreational classes held at the After School Spot may seem trivial, but Nicholis noted, “While it looks like it is just ‘play’, the goal is for the kids to leave their worries behind. Playing board, Xbox and arcade games, being outdoors playing basketball, engaging in the weekly open microphone nights, helps to decrease violence, makes them feel a sense of community, and gives them confidence. It is hard to be mad at someone that you’ve laughed with.”
Nicholis remembered getting teens to play a game of musical chairs, and at first they thought it was a “baby” game, but shortly into the game, she heard lots of laughter and what she described as “pure joy.”
Nicholis recalled one child, in particular, who came to her while he was in the 12th grade. “He lacked social skills and had low self-esteem, to the point that he procrastinated on required community service hours needed to earn the scholarship he hoped to receive in order to attend college,” she said.
Together, they completed his required hours, and as he attended the Spot, Nicholas noticed that he gained in confidence, engaging with others as time passed. She knew that he would have a much better outcome when in college, and the Spot will have played a role in his success. He is now attending college with a $25,000 scholarship and is studying computer science. They keep in touch with each other to this day. Indeed, Nicholis receives letters of thanks from those attending.
Her research showed that in Sebring, there are approximately 1,200 high school students, and of that number, nearly 50% receive government assistance of some sort, such as free lunches. At the middle school level, that number is close to 58%. By offering those visiting the After School Spot a snack and a beverage at no cost to them, she plays a small role in providing nourishment.
The missionThe mission statement of the After School Spot is “To create a safe and inviting space for middle school and high school students so that we can equip them with tangible tools for a better tomorrow. We accomplish this by partnering with individuals, businesses and organizations that offer free classes in youth development, life skills, creative outlets and peer engagement activities.”
Their slogan is, “Engage, enrich, empower. We are volunteering to change the future.”
Presently, the After School Spot occupies a tiny space in a building near the Sebring High School, and between the classes and activities, it is bursting at the seams. Nicholis would like to expand to the space next to her, but that would require support from the local community. To include more outdoor picnic tables, and more basketball playing areas are on her list of things to do as well.
Knocking on doorsAgain, single handedly, Nicholis is reaching for her high goals. She knocks on doors, asking for small donations, is in the process of meeting with several community organizations and leaders to enlist their financial assistance, as well as to bring in volunteers to help her program continue to grow. She has partnered with South Florida State College as a “Partner in Progress,” has lined up recurring monthly donations from Amazon to have 12 robotic kits delivered to the Spot per month, is in the process of learning how to offer high school equivalency classes to her attendees, and is applying for a grant for a virtual learning program. Those classes are live and online, tailored towards the ages of those who attend the Spot.
Nicholis knows that she can’t grow this important community by herself, using her funds, time and energy alone, and driving an ice cream truck to supplement the monies she pours into the Spot. She would appreciate volunteers: “business people to take an hour or two to show what they do, a grant-writer to help her obtain funds, organizations to volunteer with the daily activities at the After School Spot, and monetary donations are needed. Supplies are needed: pencils, paper, and paint are especially needed.”
The After School Spot is located at 3725 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. It is open to youth who would like to attend after school lets out. For more information, call 347-595-0157.
To make donations, you may use CashApp, Venmo, Paypal and Go Fund Me. Email Regina Nicholis at theafterschoolspotproject@gmail.com By phone:
The ice cream truck is also available for events and birthdays, the funds from which will benefit the After School Spot.