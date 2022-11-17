SEBRING — Orchids have become the decorative plant for homeowners, apartment dwellers, everyone! We are lucky that beautiful and inexpensive orchids are available in many locations in our community, and they are easy to grow in our central Florida climate.
Orchids are one of the most diverse plant classes in the world with over 25,000 different species and they are native to almost every part of the world. They can grow in elevations from sea level to almost 10,000 feet.
Like all plants, different orchids have different requirements for sunlight, water and food. Professional growers can control the environment in their greenhouses, but the average homeowner cannot.
Unfortunately, many people don’t realize this and give up when their orchids do not thrive. That’s too bad because orchids really are easy and satisfying to grow. All you need is a little knowledge and patience.
There is a lot of information available on the internet about orchid growing and there are myriad suggestions about orchid care. If you are considering buying an orchid, consider taking the orchid class at the Master Gardener “Let It Grow” plant festival on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The one-hour class will cover the basics of orchid care of the most popular orchids and each participant will pot an orchid to take home. This year’s featured orchid is a dendrobium hybrid.
The class starts at 11 a.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, Conference room 2. The pre-event registration cost is $25, and you can sign up at https://orchidclassatthefestival.eventbrite.com or by calling the Extension office at (863) 402-6540.