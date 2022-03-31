SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County held its 16th annual Orchid Show and Sale on March 26 and 27 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center in Sebring.
Orchids of every color you can think of – yellow, white, orange, pink and various shades of purple – graced the displays. Attendees were mesmerized by the uniqueness and did quite a bit of buying. Some were beginning hobbyists while others had so many they didn’t know where they were going to display their new orchids at home.
Jean Asuncion visited the show with Nelia Dasallas.
“This is a new Vanda for me,” Dasallas said. “They seem to bloom about twice a year. I had one in orange but the frost came and killed it. This is a new color for me.”
Irene Williams had a small table full of her selections. “This is definitely a yearly thing for me. I just love all the orchids! I’m taking these home.”
This year’s show was in honor of the well-loved Pete Otway, who passed away in 2021. Otway chaired the show for more than 10 years and will be missed by many people. They named the show in his honor as well calling it “Pete’s Magical Orchid Show,” a fitting name for a great show he was responsible for hosting for many years.
Otway was an Army veteran who graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in forestry. He was a long-time resident of Lake Placid and one of the original members of the Orchid Society. Pete was always willing to help all members with their orchids.
The show offered top vendors in the orchid community and their special offers on all things orchid. Those present included Bredren Orchids (Plymouth), Green Barn Orchid Supplies (Delray Beach), Odom’s Orchids (Fort Pierce), Quest Orchids (Miami), Ritters Tropic I Orchids (Kissimmee), So Orchids (Lakeland) and Waterwood Originals (Belleview).
Cathy Brunelle was filling her basket with different varieties of orchids.
“I’ve been quite the collector over the years. I moved here from Cape Coral. The orchids didn’t like the move up here so I’m rebuilding my collection,” she said.
According to Phillip Hamilton with Bredren Orchids, the Phalaenopsis is the most popular orchid for a hobbyist. “It’s one of the few orchids that likes low diffused light and can grow inside.”
Martha Patrick was all smiles taking home her new Dendrobium. “I just love orchids. This is great,” she said.
The Orchid Society of Highlands County was established back in 1994 by a group of enthusiasts. Over the years the membership has grown and the club has flourished. The group is very supportive and educational. You can visit their website at www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Waterwood Originals by John Clayton Sr. with Dead Head Logging had some ‘wood with character on display.’ The wood is cypress from the St. John’s River harvested and sawed more than a century ago. No two pieces are alike and each has their own personality.
There is so much work in setting up the show, organizing the displays and coordinating the judging.
“This is our 16th annual AOS (American Orchid Society) Judged Orchid Show,” said Lori Thompson, who was the judging coordinator. “This one’s in memory of Pete. He loved orchids so much and continuing to do this show is the best way we can continue to honor him.”