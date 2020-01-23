SEBRING — If you’re already an orchid enthusiast, you probably already know about the “Orchids from the Heart” show planned for Feb. 15 and 16. For the rest of you, you better save the dates, because the Bert Harris Agri Center will be alive with natural beauty.
Most of us know how pretty an orchid is. But, try to imagine an entire hall filled with every variety, and every color in the rainbow of these beautiful flowering plants. You might even want to purchase one or two to make your home look exotic, too.
Since you’ll already be in the Valentine spirit, get your sweat-heart to join you on Saturday or Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Football season will be over by then.)
As you enjoy the endless displays of orchids, you can check out the judges’ ribbons in various categories. Plus, you get to vote for the ‘People’s Choice Awards.’ Members of the Orchid Society of Highlands County will be on hand with advice on how to raise these unique plants. This is the 14th annual AOS Judged Orchid Show & Sale in Highlands County.
Please note that this year the show will be held at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, located at 4509 George Blvd, south of Sebring. A $4 donation will get you in, while kids under 12 are free. They even accept credit cards. All through the event there will be door prizes awarded and raffle tickets, too.
For more information, contact: Lori Coon at 863-414-3381; Marlen Martinez at 863 446-0189; or Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or visit www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org. Highlands County Orchid Society is also on Facebook.