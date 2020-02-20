SEBERING — The word must have gotten out about the Orchid Society of Highlands County’s 14th Annual Orchid Show. Doors opened at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bert Harris Agri Center in Sebring and a steady stream of visitors funneled into the beautiful displays of over 500 colorful plants.
Attendance last year was about 600 green thumbers. But this year, the crowd surpassed over a thousand. Past president of the orchid club, Ed Fabik, believes it was because of the change of locations. Previously it was held at the Sebring Civic Center. Fabik, who started the Orchid Show 14 years ago, thought it might also be that a lot more people have discovered the beauty of orchids.
Before we go on, here are some statistics about orchids: there are thousands of species world-wide. North America has approximately 208 of them, plus sub-species as well. Almost half of them grow in Florida. Four species only grow in Florida and nowhere else. Orchids are broken down into two types: tree growing and ground growing.
If you want to learn more and are either a hobbyist or orchid “newbie”, Highlands County co-presidents, Donna and Paul Clough invite you to join them at their meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m., at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1178 Lakeview Dr. in Sebring. For more info, call them at 954-873-1120.
Now that we have that out of the way, let’s talk about the excitement that filled the Agri Center both Saturday and Sunday. Guests offered a $4 donation and received a raffle ticket. They also could purchase more of them for a chance to win an hourly drawing. Vendor growers were on hand too with information and orchid plants for sale.
What made this orchid show so special was that it was an AOS judged show. That meant that 16 judges from around the state teamed up to pick blue, red, or white ribbon winners from 120 entries. Joe Bryson has been chairing the American Orchid Society judging for 10 years and coordinated the volunteer judges again this year.
At the end of the day, the judges chose a spectacular entry from Red Hawk Nursery in Alva, Florida as the Best-of-Show winner.
Many of those in attendance came specifically to add to their home-grown collections. For instance, Jim and Julia Brock started growing orchids three years ago and have over 30 plants at their home in the Lake Chilton community in Avon Park.
Then there’s Lynn Ogle of Lorida, Florida. She raises her orchids in among her mango trees or hangs them in her screened porch. But, since she’s a snowbird, she also has more orchids inside her home back in Ohio. Luckily, she has neighbors to help her care for them when she’s away.
It’s never too soon to start appreciating orchids. Will Ray is only 8, but his mom brought him all the way from Dundee, Florida to see the show. He spent a lot of time taking pictures, but had a hard time picking out his favorite.
The Orchid Society of Highlands County has two fundraisers a year — the show and an auction. Most of the proceeds go for scholarships to students wanting to major in botany or related fields.
You can check them out at www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org, or visit them on Facebook at “Highlands County Orchid Society”.