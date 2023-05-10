If you’ve found yourself yearning for something new, you don’t have to travel too far to find it. Orlando is bursting with new dining experiences right here in the heart of Florida. Many may find themselves a little overwhelmed when it comes to trying something new. Believe it or not, I was the same way. But reviews online have always been my go-to source for finding new places and discovering new food to try. Although you may question whether or not you want to make that trek on I-4, I can say without a doubt that the following recommendations will make it well worth the trip.
Asian food and culture rank as one of the highest-growing food markets in the United States. You may be surprised to know that there are multiple restaurants and food markets right here in central Florida. The Mills 50 district can be found in the heart of Orlando at the intersection of North Mills Avenue and East Colonial Drive. It’s here where you can find some of my favorite places to eat in all of Orlando.
As an avid Kpop and Kdrama fan, I had always wanted to try authentic Korean food. And you couldn’t ask for a more authentic Korean food experience than Shin Jung Korean Restaurant located at 1638 E Colonial Dr. in Orlando. This quaint establishment has been serving Central Florida since 1993 and recently underwent a drastic remodel in 2019. The former home was one of the very few left located directly on state road 50 and is actually what caught my attention the first time I saw it.
Traveling down a road full of tall buildings and apartments the last thing you expect to see is a small house nestled between the shops and restaurants located in the Mills 50 district. Although the original building has been remodeled to reflect a more modern style on the inside, the basic structure is still very much the same and still resembles a small house. Diners can enjoy a variety of dishes ranging from vegetarian to Korean barbecue, especially their famous Kalbi and Bulgogi. You can also expect to receive a variety of banchan or Korean side dishes with your meal.
I can still remember the first time I ate there surrounded by good food, friends, and a wonderfully warm environment filled with helpful staff ready to answer any questions and offer recommendations to their guests. Be sure to try their traditional SoonTofustew, the Shin-Jung Sampler, and the delightfully chewy spicy snack Tteokbokki! If you’ve ever wanted to try something new, Shin Jung is definitely a wonderful place to start.
If stepping out of your comfort zone isn’t quite your style then maybe something a little closer to American fast food would be a better place to start. After watching Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, one of the most highly rated K-Dramas of all time (and a show we have available for you to borrow), I was eager to try the famous bb.q Chicken restaurant which was frequently mentioned throughout the show.
Back then I was disappointed to find that no locations had been established in Florida. But lo and behold in 2021 the first bb.q Chicken opened its doors in Orlando! Located at 1246 E. Colonial Dr. This small restaurant boasts serving Korea’s finest fried chicken from the heart of Seoul, South Korea. According to bb.qChicken.com, “We fry all our Korean fried chicken in the traditional method. Hand brushed, hand battered, and fried at lower temperatures for longer periods of time. This creates our unforgettably crispy texture. Once tossed in any of our signature sauces, you’re free to enjoy fried chicken like you’ve never tried before.”
Their menu includes delicious sides like sweet potato fries, french fries, onion rings, kimchi fried rice, and a traditional Korean side of pickled radish called chikin-mu. This Korean fried chicken restaurant is a great place to try if you find yourself wanting to branch out but aren’t quite ready to dive into a completely new tasting experience.
If you’re like most people and find yourself unable to commit to a single restaurant for your next food destination then maybe the following recommendation will be the place for you. The Lotte Plaza Market is located at 3191 W. Colonial Dr. and has a food court with a variety of choices all in one place. This Asian market is not only a great shopping destination but has traditional Korean food, Japanese Ramen, Vietnamese Pho, Fresh Fruit Tea, and Boba. It’s the perfect place to grab lunch and do some shopping. You can also find a bakery full of freshly baked pastries, a cosmetics store, a fully stocked grocery store with foreign goods, a fresh seafood market, snacks, and of course every type of instant ramen! This market is definitely my favorite place to visit when I’m in Orlando and never fails to impress both family and friends.
If you’re looking for an all-around immersive experience then the next two locations should be at the top of your list. If you’re a fan of Japanese anime, you must know about Dragon Ball Z. It’s a show I’ve watched since I was a kid, and its popularity has only grown since then. Soupa Saiyan is a Dragon Ball Z-themed restaurant located at 5689 Vineland Rd. For fans and non-fans alike this restaurant is a must-see if you find yourself in Orlando. With amazing artwork, flying Nimbus clouds, and a themed menu you’re sure to have a wonderful time at this amazing location.
The next spot on my list of favorites is one I tried most recently and is definitely not to be missed. Believe it or not, sushi is one of the most widely-eaten foods in the United States, according to Google. And if you’re looking for a fun interactive dining experience then look no further. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is located at 11579 Regency Village Dr. and uses a technologically advanced system for serving its guests. The booths and tables in this restaurant are set beside a double-decker conveyor belt that spans the entire restaurant. Each dining area comes equipped with a touchscreen menu where guests can order drinks, appetizers, sushi, and hot entrees.
The top conveyor belt zips out any food ordered on the touchscreen menu and the bottom displays a variety of fresh sushi you can select and enjoy. You also have access to a small return shoot at your table where you can return your used dishes. This is actually one of the coolest features because your electronic menu also functions as a scorekeeper for each plate returned. After an allotted amount of plates are tallied you win a small gachapon prize. And your drinks are delivered to you by a lively musical robot.
There are so many new places to see, food to enjoy, and experiences to be had. Maybe one of these restaurants has piqued your interest or sparked a desire to branch out and try something new. If you find yourself in Orlando be sure to check out the Mills 50 district and all it has to offer. You’ll be sure to find your new favorite place to share with family and friends. Visit our Highlands County libraries for Asian cookbooks, K-Dramas, and much more. You can also visit us at www.myhlc.org or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox.