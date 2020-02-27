SEBRING — Fan favorites California Toe Jam and TC Carr & Bolts of Blue are the next two scheduled performers at the Highlands Hammock State Park’s Music in the Park series. Both bands have performed at Highlands Hammock in the past, but will have to be at their best if they want to give newcomers Packrat’s Smokehouse a run for their money.
Packrat’s Smokehouse played Music in the Park for the first time on Feb. 15 and delivered an amazing set.
It was year 1989 and the band originally called Smokehouse originated in New Smyrna Beach and in 1998 changed to their current name. The founder Anthony (Packrat) Thompson, who is lead vocalist stated, “We play what we call Florida swamp blues. We just took a little Louisiana swamp blues and old guys like Lightning Slim and Slim Harpo and we kind of put our twist on it, so we just called it Florida swamp blues.”
Thompson, who has been performing since the age of 19, grew up in juke joints his father operated. There he got to hear all the old songs he was inspired by, as he got older he got into the Bohemian scene.
“Back in my hippie days, I was in the hippie scene doing rock’ n roll, doing Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Creedence Clearwater, Jethro Tull,” he said. “That’s what I was into.” s
But Thompson admitted he always had a love for the blues, and so when he got the band together it was like magic. There was Robert (Lightning Boy) Thomas as lead guitarist, Kenny (The Wizard) Sly on bass guitar, Aaron (Pop) Watson playing the drums, and their newest member Peter (Brother Pete) Beers playing the keyboards.
The band has come out with five albums, and has opened for bands such as, Third Eye Blind and The Blues Brothers Band. They even have songs that have been featured in the 2005 film “The Road toCanyon Lake” and a song on the WB Network show “Savannah” in 1996.
With the success of the band and all their traveling, they found their way into Hammock Park to give some of the gritty, dirty blues to the town of Sebring and camp goers on the grounds. People came out with their friends and family, sat in lawn chairs or on blankets, some stood and jammed to the music of the swamp lands. On the soft lit stage the band performed songs like “Hoodoo Woman Blues” and “Cadillac in the Swamp,” cleverly paired with a great story or two.
Thompson effortlessly played the harmonica, along with throwing in some swanky moves. The band knew how to excite the crowd and everyone had a blast.
Helen Hamilton who was apart of the audience, attended the concert with her husband Tom Hamilton and friends Joanne and Tony Dowling.
“We’re from a town outside of Niagara Falls; Ontario, Canada. We’ve been down since the beginning of December and we came through the park and I tell everybody I’ve been here three times. Been to the first concert and this is the second, we tell everybody how great this park is and we love sitting outside, its a great park” said Hamilton.
Another concert-goer Jim Fortner was pleased to have a blues band in town.
“We came to see the blues band,” he said. “It’s great to get some blues in Highlands County, we usually have to drive to the coast to see a good blues band like this.”
Surrounded by nature and music everyone enjoyed themselves and children ran around, Highlands Hammock Park made sure that attendees would feel comfortable with volunteers having courtesy rides to and from peoples cars when needed, someone keeping small fire pits aflame around and in the crowds to provide lightening, warmth and maybe perhaps as a repellent to some pesky mosquitos.
Chubby Wubby’s, a mobile kitchen, was available for anyone who was hungry. They had great hot dogs like a delicious Coney or Chicago styled dog, beverages and other delicious appetizers for purchase.
Music in the park was sponsored by Citizens Support Organization (CSO) or also known as Friends of Highlands Hammock Park. JB Benton who is a CSO board member announced and welcomed the band stated, “We try to give people something extra for the money and our big goal is to enhance the experience that people have here in the park.”
Benton, who has been on the board for three years, explained that the mission of events such as Music in the Park is to raise funds for the park since they receive about 48% of the money for the park through the state “…the rest of it has to be raised locally from the CSO organization. The friends group raise in excess of $150,000 a year to purchase items and promote services used to enhance the visitors experience.”
And an experience it was for all who went to see Packrat’s Smokehouse. the band took a small break to sell CDs and tour shirts, then went out to play a few more songs with Packrat Thompson even pulling a guitar solo, and as they came to a close at 9 p.m., the crowd cheered them on and trickled out slowly from the park on their way back home laughing and talking about the Florida Swamp Blues.
Check out Packrat’s Smokehouse at www.packssmokehousemusic.com or listen to them on Apple Music or Google Play Music.
The next Music in the Park concert is scheduled for March 28 with California Toe Jam Band.
Visit Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park on Facebook to follow more upcoming events.