SEBRING —Packrat’s Smokehouse will bring their special blend of Florida swamp blues to Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday, Feb. 19, when they return to play their second Music in the Park concert. This New Smyrna Beach band is deeply rooted in the traditional earthy blues of the Mississippi Delta and the electric energy of Chicago urban blues.
Founder Anthony (Packrat) Thompson was influenced by blues greats John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, Howlin’ Wolf and Sonny Boy Williamson. Exploring a common interest in roots and blues music, he teamed up with lead guitarist Robert (Lightning Boy) Thomas, whose early musical efforts involved southern rock. The band is powered by Thompson’s songwriting, blues harp, and husky baritone vocals and Thomas’s driving guitar.
Rounding out Smokehouse are Kenny (The Wizard) Sly on bass guitar, Aaron (Pop) Watson on drums and newest member Pete Beers on keyboards. Old southern legends, folklore and ghost stories of bygone days are central to the music in addition to blues classics.
Smokehouse’s third release “Cadillac in the Swamp” received honors when a writer from Living Blues Magazine stated, “The year 1995 was a great one for blues recording, but this irrepressible set of updated swamp blues earns this reviewer’s vote as the best of the lot.” Their music was featured in a 1996 television production, “Savannah,” and a 2004 film, “The Road to Canyon Lake.”
Park Service Specialist Carla Sherwin stated “I’ve heard their music described by one ardent blues fan as “Creedence Clearwater Revival meets Howlin’ Wolf.” Check out Smokehouse at www.packratssmokehousemusic.com/epk-1.
The remaining concerts in the series include California Toe Jam Band on March 26, J.P. Soars & the Red Hots on April 16 and William Florian on April 30.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided by The Hammock Inn and food vendors. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs.
Admission for all concerts is $10 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free. Admission applies to both campers and day visitors. Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m.
Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Rd. in Sebring.