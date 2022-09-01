SEBRING — The Lazy Painter, located in the Lakeshore Mall, offers up something different for adults looking for an enjoyable afternoon. Painting with a small group, along with enjoying a little wine and hors d’oeuvres is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Come in from the heat and enjoy a cool afternoon.
Located in the Mall across from the cinema, the Lazy Painter is a hobbyist painter’s dream. Beautiful paintings line the walls, canvases of all sizes, paints of all colors, each adding to the enjoyment of the painter. Leading the group is owner artist Anne Watson.
Attendees follow Watson’s step-by-step instructions as they each work on their own masterpiece. She is there to personally assist each and every attendee. Watson is an artist with many years of experience.
“I’ve been doing the parties for about 12 years, seven of them in the Mall,” said Watson. “I love doing the parties and enjoy the people who attend. We do a wide variety of subjects. If people want to be on our mailing list, they just need to provide their name and email.”
Cristina Perez and Natacha Casal attended with two other friends, traveling all the way to Sebring from Miami.
“We’re very excited,” said Perez. “This is a girl’s weekend and we’re having such a good time.”
Wendy Waller attended with Christy Huber and Pat Lynch.
“I’m a local and like painting,” said Waller. “This gives me a little break and some time to relax.”
The first thing the ladies did was create a tracing of the class subject, a hummingbird. They were able to choose from a variety of colorful backgrounds Watson showed on a monitor or they could create their own color combinations.
Watson explained to them that a nice combination is using analogous colors. This would be a group of three colors next to each other on the color wheel. Her example was blue, green and blue-green or teal.
She showed them how to use a spritzer on their work. You only use it on the paint to prevent it from drying out. Never use it directly on the canvas. She set a timer for when the paint needed to be tended to and everyone yells spritz!
Christine Cord was using a background with red and Amy Davis used teal.
“We’re just here out for a day of fun,” said Cord.
Watson kept the group smiling, laughing and enjoying the experience.
“We have lots of fun. There is no pressure, no push for perfection, everything is fixable.”
Watson also does private and group lessons as well as private fine art lessons.
For more information, visit her Facebook site at www.facebook.com/TheLazyPainter or call 863-449-0822.