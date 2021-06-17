LAKE PLACID — The British invade again – as a retrospective – when Paisley Craze takes the stage. The five-piece cover band will throw the ultimate ‘60s party in concert at the Genesis Center on July 10.
Covering British and also American bands from the 1960s, Paisley Craze revives the decade’s worth of song as audiences relive the golden era of music. They perform everything from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Animals to the Beach Boys, the Monkees and the Young Rascals, as well as psychedelic rock of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane and Motown greats like Diana Ross and the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.
Donna Lamoureaux fronts the band, performing lead vocals and flute. Since relocating to Sarasota, she has been contracted to sing jazz at the Ritz Carlton, as well as with numerous music groups that focus on all eras of music. With an extraordinary vocal range, power and clarity, she is able to sing many different musical styles.
Also on vocals and band leader, bassist Marty Bednar’s specialty is not specializing in any one style. Instead, he considers himself a player able to fill the bill in almost any bass playing scenario. Also from Sarasota, Bednar has played thousands of gigs from corporate events, country club and yacht club events to private parties, fairs, festivals and community events.
Dave Mankes plays multiple instruments – keyboards, guitar and vocals – and brings his own unique energy to the stage. Originally from New York, Mankes relocated to Florida in 1980. Since then he’s played in multiple groups and been a sought-after side musician, due to his ability to blend in with any style of music.
Bob Santaioanni hails from Atlanta where he spent the last 30 years immersed in the rich music scene. R & B groups, funk and disco bands, corporate gigs and clubs have been part of Santaioanni’s drumming career for decades. Relocating to the area recently, Santaioanni was attracted to Paisley Craze’s brand of Rockadelic ‘60s hits repertoire. A child of the ‘60s, Santaioanni understands the energy of the ‘60s music culture and plays the music with the right spirit. A fantastic technician, a true groove master and hard working band mate, Santaioanni is the perfect compliment to the Paisley Craze line up.
Rounding out the group is Bob Deilman on guitar and vocals. Born in Cleveland, Dielman has been a full-time professional guitarist since 1970. With a fiery approach to playing, he has played concerts across the country and around the globe, performing on USO tours. Dielman fits perfectly for Paisley Craze, with his love of ‘60s rock and blues infused chops, extending the band’s catalog to include songs by Cream, the Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Paisley Craze is performing July 10 at the Genesis Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 — $45 all seats reserved. Order online at www.sunevents.com or by phone at 863-494-9362 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.