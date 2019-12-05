PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Palm Springs is a beautiful and fascinating city in the Sonoran Desert of Southern California. It is noted for its hotels, golf, shopping and hot springs. There are also many fine examples of mid-century modern architecture.
Stroll along Palm Canyon Drive and you will see many vintage boutiques, restaurants and art galleries. The history of old California has had an influence on today’s Palm Springs.
At the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Taquitz Canyon Drive, there is a bronze sculpture of Lucille Ball. Her trip to TV stardom began in 1951 with “I Love Lucy”. You can have a seat on the bench outside of The Coffee Bean and have a picture taken with her.
While not a perfect likeness, it is an iconic part of downtown Palm Springs. Ball was a resident and a frequent visitor to the area in her heyday. The sculpture was created in 1995 by Emmanuil and Janet Snitkovsky. (Location 100 N. Palm Canyon Drive)
If you’re looking for a favorite eating spot of the stars, look no further than Sherman’s Deli & Bakery across from the Hilton Hotel on Tahquitz Canyon Drive. The sandwiches are big enough to split with a friend or take home half for another meal. (Location 401 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way)
Corned beef, chicken liver, matzo ball soup and huge muffins are just a few of the items on their large and tasty kosher menu. Signed photos from regulars such as Barry Manilow, Elvis, Frank Sinatra and others grace the walls of this popular downtown restaurant.
If you like to roll the dice, the Agua Caliente Casino is next door to the Hilton. This huge gaming center offers slots and table games, as well as a gift shop and daily buffet. Thursday is the day for special deals and half-price lunch buffet.
The city of Palm Springs is owned by the Agua Caliente Indians and are the city’s largest collective landowner. They also own two major casinos (Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage) and two public golf courses (Palm Springs). (Casino located at 401 E. Amado Road)
Be sure to stop and enjoy the Agua Caliente Women sculptures. They were created by Doug Hyde in 1994. They are on a meridian at Tahquitz Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon Drive and catch the eye of drivers going by.
Up and down the streets of Palm Springs you will see some unusual looking palm trees known as the California fan palm, or the desert palm. They definitely look different from those we see in Florida.
Their fan-shaped leaves spread from around the top of the tree while numerous old, dead leaves hang down against the trunk. This shape also is called the petticoat palm due to its skirt. The dead leaves provide a habitat and shelter for many creatures including birds, insects and small rodents.
Downtown is the home to the old Plaza Theater. It opened in 1936 with a screening of ‘Camille’ (a tragic love story) starting Robert Taylor and Greta Garbo. It was also home to some of the Jack Benny radio broadcasts in the 1940’s along with those of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.
The theater was closed in 1989, but reopened the following year. It stayed open until 2014 with “The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies.” There is currently a campaign to “Save the Plaza Theater.”(Located at 124 S. Palm Canyon Drive).
Thursday night downtown comes alive with its “Palm Springs VillageFest.” The streets are lined with vendor tents, stores open their doors after hours and restaurants are open late.
You can find arts and crafts, candied nuts and dates, spices and flavored cooking oils, beautiful lamps, metal and leather goods and much more. There are street singers and dancers and artists painting in the moonlight.
Walking downtown is like a trip down memory lane as you look at the stars on the sidewalk. Elvis, Sinatra, Crosby and more bring old-time California back to life.
There are over 300 bronze stars on Palm Canyon Drive. All of these celebrities, from show business, civic leaders, literary artists and three former Presidents, lived in Palm Springs.
A trip to Palm Springs, California shows how the city cherishes the old, enjoys the new and blends them flawlessly together. There is so much to see in this beautiful and fascinating city in the desert.