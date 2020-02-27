SEBRING — The spirit of Aloha was in the air at the seventh Highway Park Rising Gala on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Seven Sebring Hotel & Conference Center. Guests were welcomed with leis, Hawaiian greetings of “Aloha” and “Mahalo Nui Loa.”
The venue was beautifully decorated in a tropical theme with live orchids bromeliads, and lots of palm trees. Revelers were decked out in tropical and formal attire and treated to a trip to Tahiti, Polynesia, Samoa and Hawaii by the 19 member, award winning, Halau (school) ‘Ilima O Pololika Brevard Hawaiian Dancers.
Guests experienced a fire dance and traditional Hula accompanied by Oli or chant and mele or song. The ‘Ote’a with its rapid hip and waist movements in sync with the pounding beat of the Pahu Hula, Kilu and Pa drums was the exciting highlight of the dance performance.
Laughter, fun and hi-jinks was good for the soul as guests tried to learn to hula. The keynote speaker, Evelyn Colón took the audience to school and received a standing ovation as she transported everyone on an educational journey through American and African-American history. She challenged guests to live up to our motto of “One Nation, under God, Indivisible with Liberty and Justice for All.”
Candidates for public office, Kathy Rapp, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell and Allen Ellison briefly shared how they would serve if elected to office.
The Highlands News-Sun, Beef O Bradys, GOP party, NAACP, Duda, DNC party and Commissioner Arlene Tuck and family, Susan Buchan were among the many esteemed guests in attendance from near and far.
Zephrin Augustine, Jr. was the motivational Master of Ceremonies keeping everything on track. Great time, great fun, great event. A luau style buffet with an exotic menu including grilled Mahi Mahi, coconut rice, pork cutlets and scrumptious deserts satisfied appetites.
The event was sponsored in part by Highlands News-Sun, FDOT, Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Florida Humanities Council, Lowe’s and other fine companies.
All proceeds support the US Hwy 27 S Veterans Memorial and 2020 operating expenses for the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, a local nonprofit working to improve the Highway Park in Lake Placid.
For more info or to donate: http://www.hpng.org.