SEBRING — Parkway Free Will Baptist Church in Sebring hosted a Community Picnic and Family Fun Day on Labor Day.
“This is our first time with this type of event,” said David Foxworth. “We want to spread the word of Jesus in our community. It’s the end of summer and we thought Labor Day would be a good day with the kid’s being out of school today.”
While it was another warm sunny day, there was plenty of shade under a huge sprawling oak tree, and plenty of ice cold water passed around. The oak kept the bounce house and slide cooler and also provided a nice shady place for playing cornhole and other games.
“We wanted to open up to the community and neighborhood,” said Assistant Pastor Rick Northrup. “We knocked on doors, mentioned it on the radio and in the newspaper, inviting folks to come on out to our community picnic. We have games, lunch and some school supply bags. We’re hoping that the Fire Department will bring one of their trucks here later.”
While the kids had a lot of fun so did the adults. Many played cornhole and some even had their faces painted by Michelle Hameed. Rainbows, happy faces, hearts and even a golf tee graced the faces of the attendees.
“Everyone gets a hot dog, choice of chips and a soda or water,” said Northrup. “My wife Pam here, I couldn’t have done this without her. She works so hard. Everyone here today did to make this work.”
Pam was having fun going around the yard showing the little ones how to blow bubbles.
Little Dawson Hall ran over to the hot dog table waiting for her mom, Jonell, to help her.
Addilyn Patrick was getting a unicorn painted on her face. Braden Patrick and Christine Jackson watched.
“I picked out a unicorn. I really like unicorns,” said Addilyn.
As the kids were leaving at the end of the event, they all received a bag of school supplies.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Please call 863-382-3552 for Worship and Sunday School hours. They are led by Pastor Jim Scaggs and Assistant Pastor Jim Northrup.