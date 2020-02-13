SEBRING — Those who have been attending the concert series at Larry’s House are already in the know. For those of you who have not yet seen the light, another wonderful opportunity approaches Feb. 22 when guitar duo Patchouli perform at 7 p.m. with a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m.
Patchouli is master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter, guitarist Julie Patchouli. Both studied at The Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago as well as in respective college studies. Together they are a songwriting powerhouse duo.
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra (their other musical project) have performed over 5,000 shows, toured a million miles on the road while supporting 21 CD releases. They have won songwriting awards, industry awards, performed on TV and film and are played on radio programs around the world. They are currently recording their 22nd album together, which they plan to release this year.
Patchouli is a folk festival headliner and Public Radio favorite with pure, haunting lead vocals and beautiful harmonies. Their sound, depth and virtuosity have been described as “Simon and Garfunkel meets the Gipsy Kings.”
As Terra Guitarra, Hecksel and Patchouli have had a No. 1 and three top 5 internationally charting albums, multiple award nominations and were the 2017 winner of “Instrumental Album of the Year.”
The duo are what you’d call “musician’s musicians.”
Their soulful fusion of blazing Spanish and world guitar instrumentals, spine tingling vocal harmonies, and epic folk rock anthems are infused with a visible onstage chemistry. Their innovative, percussive flat-picking and hybrid fingerstyle techniques leave even astute listeners wondering where the drummer is.
Patchouli have performed all over the world including such far-reaching places as Beijing, China. To have such immense talents performing in the intimate setting of a Highlands County residence is truly a rare and special event.
“This is high energy folk music, the spirit of the 1960’s and ‘70s meets the romance of the Spanish guitar,” Julie Patchouli stated. You may even detect an occasional hint of jazz if you’re not careful. Patchouli also stated that attendees will hear a mixture of Patchouli songs as well as Terra Guiterra selections.
Of the house concert experience, Larry himself said, “It’s a listening room. We’re rubbing elbows with top of the line artists.”
There is no better place than a house concert to enjoy finely crafted music in a quiet, respectful setting. The intimacy of the environment cannot be matched.
It is requested that each guest bring a food item to share with all. All events are BYOB. Water and coffee will be provided. Additionally, bringing a clean folding chair is recommended in the event of a shortage.
Seating is very limited, and an RSVP is required. To reserve your seat and obtain directions, contact one of the following: Ray Cerbone at wysteria@comcast.net or Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.