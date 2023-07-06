A local counselor, who credits the Pathfinders Club for his success, reaches out to help local youth to overcome challenges in their lives.
Jorge Escobar, a counselor with the Sebring Spanish Pathfinders Club, invests his time and energy in working with the youth in his local club who are ages 10-15. He works under Widen Aguilera, the director of the Sebring Spanish Pathfinders Club. The Pathfinders program is part of the Youth Ministries of the North American Division of Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Escobar, now 56, had a very difficult childhood growing up in El Salvador and attributes his lifetime success to Pathfinders which he started when he was 12 years old. When he was 16 years old, he lost his father when they lived in El Salvador. He explained that during the 12-year long civil war there, his dad went to work and never came home. He was kidnapped and killed. Escobar also said he had two older brothers who were killed.
“It was a very challenging time in my life,” Escobar said.
Escobar knew that his mission in life was to become a leader so he could help children who had similar circumstances like him. He entered the Master Guide program, which prepares a person for Pathfinder and youth leadership. At age 22, he left his country in 1989 hitchhiking from El Salvador to Laredo, Texas, by himself seeking political asylum due to war and family persecution in El Salvador.
“My family migrated to Australia the following year,” he said.
After moving to the United States, he continued his journey toward being a good leader. He has been involved with the Pathfinders program for 44 years. In addition to becoming a counselor, Escobar went to college and became a registered nurse first assistant. He now works in the surgical department at HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. His life was further blessed when he married his wife Sandra in Chico, Northern California in 1995 and they have two children – Jafet and Mia.
“Pathfinders gave me the tools to follow my dreams” Jorge said.
Due to Escobar’s experience of growing up without a father, he seems to think his life is being guided toward children who have lost their fathers. While in El Salvador, he worked with a child who also lost his father. With Escobar’s guidance through the Pathfinder program, the young man became a regional leader in the church in Central America.
“For some reason God sends me the fatherless children,” Escobar said.
Cameron’s journeyWhen he arrived in Sebring, he continued his work with the Pathfinder program and once again found a young man needing his guidance.
Cameron Beach, 13, of Sebring lost his dad Brian two years ago due to COVID complications. This left an empty void in his life while his mother Kim struggled to find local supports. Cameron is diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has tremors.
Widen said, “Kim is always looking for something positive to build Cam’s character. She knows how to reach out.”
Escobar relates to Cam’s situation of growing up without a male role model. Coincidentally, Cam also joined Pathfinders at age 12 like Escobar.
“I like to share my knowledge with people like Cam,” Escobar said. “Someone took the time to invest in me. This is how you pay it forward by being a good role model.”
Cam, now 13, did not know how to tie his shoes. Although this is such a simple task for most children at a young age, Cam’s disabilities topped off with being left handed made it a challenge to learn. People never took time to teach him at his level, that is until Escobar came along.
“I like pushing him to succeed,” Escobar said. “I pushed him to do it. He is left-handed so I had to learn how to do it left-handed so he could see me do it. That did it. He got it.”
Escobar said that Cam was so excited about learning the task that he kept untying his shoe to keep practicing.
“He fights for what he wants,” Escobar said. “He is a smart kid,” pulling down straight As in school.
Cam said, “Jorge is great. He’s funny. He taught me how to tie my shoes.”
In addition to mastering tying his shoes, Cam learned how to tie 21 different knots in a rope as part of a club. He earned an honor for it.
His mom said that she has been totally impressed with the Pathfinders program.
“Cameron has become very independent and more mature this last year since he joined Pathfinders,” Kim said. “They accept him for who he is. He’s come a long way.”
Another task that Cam was procrastinating about was learning seven Bible verses. The night before he was suppose to recite the verses at the club meeting, his mom said that he did not want to do it.
“I told her to take away all his electronics and give them back when he learns the Bible verses,” Escobar said. “At 10 p.m., she called me back to say ‘He’s got it.’”
“God allows us to go through challenges in life. We will face those challenges and make a difference,” Escobar said.
Escobar hand picks some honors for Cameron to work toward in Pathfinders to enrich his life and keep his interests such as computers. Escobar’s son is the same age as Cam and is involved in Pathfinders so they have established a close bond.
At one point, Cam had difficulties in school and Escobar stepped in to talk with him. Escobar reminded him of the recent nomination that the local Pathfinder Club did to make Cam the Pathfinder of the Year.
“I asked him if he thought he deserved this award,” Escobar said. “He said, ‘I guess not’ and I told him that ‘you do deserve it.’ I explained to him that the award is not for someone who is perfect. It is for someone who keeps moving and picks themselves back up and show true spirit in serving God.”
“I made mistakes,” just like Cam, Escobar said. “I owe my success to Pathfinders.”
During the recent State Pathfinders Camporee where 3,000 campers converged onto High Springs near Gainesville, the President of Pathfinders called Cam, Escobar and Aguilera up to the podium to share the story about Cam and his success in the program. Cam was named the Pathfinder of the Year and awarded the Good Conduct bar that he now wears on his class A uniform.
Escobar hopes to be able to teach Cam how to drive a car. “This will help Cam to be more independent and have a sense of ownership. Society puts barriers on him,” he said.
When Cam gets down, Escobar said that he reminds him to keep repeating, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“This is a two-way blessing. When you can make a difference in a child, it’s priceless. The sacrifices are nothing compared to the reward you get back,” Escobar said.