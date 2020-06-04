NEW YORK — The nation’s unrest has made for an unprecedented nightly action show on television, with control rooms that switch quickly between cars ablaze, police officers advancing on demonstrators and ransacked stores in cities across the country.
What’s easy to get lost are peaceful protesters concerned about police treatment of minorities — the raw wound reopened by George Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s brother, Terrence, publicly asked Monday for those people outraged by how George died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his brother’s neck to make their feelings known peacefully.
That’s daytime television, however.
When darkness falls and prime-time television begins, earnest activism is replaced by tense scenes of conflict unique in their breadth. Scenes of urban unrest have been visible before in the nation’s history — the 1968 riots were more frightening and deadly — but not in so many cities at the same time, with so many cameras to observe.
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton said Monday that he’s worried about a backlash caused by the attention paid to violent demonstrations.
“If you only display that, in this whole ‘if it bleeds, it leads’ media obsession, than in many ways you are hurting George Floyd all over again,” said Sharpton, an MSNBC host. “Because he becomes a side story to the tragedy of what happened and to the pursuit of justice.”
What’s happening in the cities need to be covered, but not at the expense of losing Floyd, he said.
Social media has been more receptive to showing the peaceful side of the protests and those acts of solidarity between law enforcement and those protesting.
Police officers in one of New Jersey’s largest and most violent cities were praised on social media for marching alongside protesters in rallies held May 30 over George Floyd’s death.
Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki, who has been working in the city for decades, joined the front line of a march in Camden, sporting his uniform, a protective face mask and a peace sign.
“Yesterday was another example of our ongoing engagement, and a very real dialogue, that we are having with residents throughout Camden that has made our agency part of the fabric of this city,” Wysocki said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press on May 31.
Since Camden’s police force disbanded and reformed in 2013 as a county agency, officers there have been hyper-focused on community policing. It’s not strange to see them on walking beats or attending neighborhood block parties like the one Saturday night where two officers grilled up hamburgers and hot dogs.
There were other instances of police solidarity throughout the U.S. widely shared on social media.
Marchers in Flint Township, Michigan, arrived at a police station where Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson — responding to chants of “Walk with us! Walk with us!” — said, “Come on!” and joined the protest.
Police in Fargo, North Dakota, held hands with protesters while officers took a knee in Santa Cruz, California.
While on May 31 in New York, officers clapped on protesters, hundreds of whom stopped and took a knee with fists raised just north of the Empire State Building.
But what the networks show much more often is the violence, the looting and the ugly side of things.
“The dominant pictures in 2020, as it was in 1968, are of fire and looting,” said veteran journalist Dan Rather, who reported for CBS News during the rioting 52 years ago. “That skews the coverage, as it did in 1968. It gives the impression that the whole country is in collapse. But the whole country is not in collapse. The whole country is not in flames.”
The challenge for journalists is to continue covering what prompted the demonstrations and the violence, he said.
“That gets lost in a newscast that goes from city to city, and scenes of looting or violence,” Rather said. “That’s part of the story. But the core of the story is why is this happening? What’s this all about?”
CNN, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this week, wasn’t around in 1968. Neither were Fox or MSNBC. Live coverage of rioting was rare. For one thing, television crews usually had to carry large, clunky cameras and race back to the office to have film processed.
Even during the 1994 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles, the dominant image was somewhat removed: a helicopter shot of a driver being pulled from his truck and beaten. Portable, lightweight equipment now permits journalists to get in the middle of the action.
Rather was memorably manhandled while reporting at the raucous Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968. That’s mild compared to what happened this weekend. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker is investigating a stunning 78 reported cases of physical attacks on journalists over the past three days, in at least 25 different cities.
In many cases, journalists made it clear to authorities that they were members of the press, and were attacked anyway, said Kirstin McCudden, managing editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.