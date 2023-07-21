GEORGIA – Everyone can have fun in the Georgia outdoors whether they enjoy camping, canoeing, birdwatching, seeing wildlife, hunting, and fishing or just about anything a person can imagine. From the Appalachian Trail to the Blue Ridge Mountains, there are natural treasures that are there to explore and enjoy.
There are two state parks in Georgia that offer plenty to do. Watson Mills Covered Bridge State Park is in Comer while Little Ocmulgee State Park is in MacRae-Helena. Each has their own flavor with different areas to discover.
Little Ocmulgee State Park provides adventures for everyone to enjoy.
Surrounded by sand hills and peaceful pine trees, this park is a charming haven for a South Georgia getaway. According to the locals, “we’ve dropped the ‘c’ in Ocmulgee. It’s easier to say O-mul-gee.”
The tranquil preserve area is 1,360-acres and has many trails to choose. Guests will see deer, maybe chipmunks and other small animals. Pine cones line the trails making it very un-Florida like.
Fishing is popular on the 265-acre Little Lake Ocmulgee. People can be seen out on the long dock tossing out their lines, hoping for a bite or a nibble. Guests can also enjoy swimming and boating on the lake.
For those who enjoy a game on the links, the state park offers the Wallace Adams Golf Course. The course is lined with beautiful pine trees and is challenging with its water and sand hazards along the journey. It’s recognized as one of the best public courses in the South.
Ocmulgee is a true resort with lodge rooms, cabins, campsites, a restaurant, golf course, lake and hiking trails. It is located in south central Georgia. It’s approximately 370 miles from Sebring taking U.S. 27 and I-75. Driving time is 6 ½ hours.
Further north is 1,018-acre Watson Mill Covered Bridge State Park which is in Comer, Ga. It’s a beautiful park with a real wooden bridge overlooking a working dam that creates a waterfall effect.
The wooden bridge was built in 1885 by Washington King, son of a freed salve and famous covered bridge builder, Horace King. The bridge is supported by a town lattice truss system. It is the longest covered bridge in the state spanning 229 feet across the South Fork River.
The Watson Hills Covered Bridge has a clearance of nine feet and a 3-ton weight limit. At one time, Georgia had more than 200 covered bridges. Sadly, today less than 20 remain.
The area around the bridge and dam create a very picturesque scene that is very peaceful and serene.
There are hiking trails along the edge of the river, but there are cautions to ensure safety.
People are warned of the hazards of the South Fork River which included swift currents, flash flooding, underwater obstructions and slippery rocks.
There are 14 miles of horseback riding trails, five miles of biking trails and seven miles of hiking trails. Kayaks and canoes can be rented during the season.
The park is great for an afternoon picnic or an overnight stay in the quiet campground area. The forest area is thick and some wildlife can be seen if they are not startled by visitors. Various small critters, such as chipmunks and squirrels, skittered around in the underbrush.
Fishing is popular here, especially around the covered bridge area. There is ample space to set up a chair, wet a line and hope the fish are hungry.
Watson Mills Covered Bridge State Park is located in northeastern Georgia. It is approximately 540 miles from Sebring with a drive time of about 8 ½ hours.
For anyone taking a trip into Georgia, both of these parks are worth the visit. Both serene and peaceful as well as totally different.