SEBRING —Parkinson’s is a disease of the nervous system marked by tremor, muscular rigidity and slow imprecise movement. It affects the middle aged and elderly. Various forms of exercise alleviate the symptoms.
One form of exercise is cycling. Dr. Jay Alberts, a neuroscientist and researcher at the Cleveland Clinic, and Cathy Frazier, a woman living with Parkinsons, discovered that cycling reduced her symptoms. She felt after cycling she didn’t even have Parkinson’s anymore.
This led to the start of a nationwide program entitled, “Pedaling For Parkinson’s.” It involves a one-hour cycling ride starting with a 10-minute warm up at 60 RPM’s followed by 40 minutes at 80 RPM’s and a 10-minute cool down. Participants ride three days a week over eight weeks.
Results have shown that there can be a 35% reduction in the symptoms.
Jan Edwards, a snowbird from Sycamore, Illinois has had Parkinson’s for three years. She participated in a “Pedaling For Parkinson’s” program up north and found great relief. When she arrived in Sebring she could not find such a program. She approached the YMCA and asked them to consider offering the program in Highlands County.
Thanks to her, those suffering from Parkinson’s like her now have “Pedaling For Parkinson’s” beginning Feb. 17 at the YMCA. It will run every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. And is is free with your doctor’s referral and pre-screening.
For questions please call the team leader Dimitri Baussan, Health and Wellness Director at the YMCA. You can reach him at 863-382-9622 or email at dimitribhighlandsymca@gmail.com or info@highlandsymca.org.
The YMCA is located at 100 YMCA Lane, Sebring.