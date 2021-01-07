AVON PARK — Michelle Cann, a classical concert pianist, who grew up in Avon Park, recently had the great honor of being selected as the first African-American to serve on the piano faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
Cann, who is a 2013 graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, will hold a new named chair created in honor of pianist Eleanor Sokoloff, who passed away in July 2020 after serving on Curtis’s faculty for 84 years.
Cann told Highlands News-Sun on Monday she had been working at Curtis as a collaborative staff pianist playing accompaniment with student musicians, who performed on other instruments, for their concerts and recitals.
In its 96-year history, the Curtis Institute of Music had only one female faculty member and that was Sokoloff. Curtis never had an African-American faculty member, Cann noted.
“For me to be a part of that is really exciting,” she said.
Cann attended Walker Memorial Academy and completed her high school studies as a dual enrollment student at South Florida State College.
She is the daughter of Leonard and Kaye Cann of Avon Park. Her father is the music teacher at Walker Memorial Academy.
Formerly first chair violinist and piano soloist with the Highlands Symphony Orchestra, Michelle Cann, during her teenage years, placed in several state and national piano competitions allowing her the opportunity to perform with several esteemed orchestras including the Tampa Bay Symphony, the Florida Orchestra, the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Central Florida Symphony.
Lauded as “a compelling, sparkling virtuoso” (Boston Music Intelligencer), Cann is in demand as a soloist, recitalist and music educator. She enjoys a long relationship with Curtis, first as a student and Community Artist fellow, and most recently as a collaborative staff pianist, according to a Curtis press release.
“Curtis has been my second home since I enrolled in 2010,” Cann said, who holds an Artist’s Diploma from the school. “A decade later I am honored to continue my connection to this great institution as a member of the piano faculty.
“I am excited to mentor the students who I work with, inspiring them to shape careers for themselves that will encompass all they have to offer as musicians while connecting with audiences in an impactful way.”
Cann, who is based in Philadelphia, will work with Curtis students in individual lessons as well as chamber coachings, utilizing remote instruction while the school operates online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be among a renowned roster of performers, pedagogues, and artist-citizens teaching at Curtis, including Robert McDonald, with whom Cann previously studied.
“Michelle Cann is a musician and pianist of exceptional integrity and skill,” says McDonald, the Penelope P. Watkins Chair in Piano Studies. “Her outstanding gifts as a performer and the degree of dedication, vision and experience she offers as an educator will make her a much-valued addition to the piano department at Curtis.
“She is a wonderful example of what it means to be a vital, fully engaged citizen of our profession and, as such, a role model for aspiring pianists to both admire and emulate.”
Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed with various ensembles including the Florida Orchestra and the New Jersey, Cleveland Institute of Music, and Sphinx symphony orchestras. She has appeared as guest soloist with the Knoxville Symphony and The Dream Unfinished orchestra and will perform with The Philadelphia Orchestra in its debut of Florence Price’s Concerto in One Movement in early 2021.
She regularly appears in recital and as a chamber musician throughout the U.S., China and South Korea. Notable venues include the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and the Bermuda Festival, and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Barbican in London with members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Cann has won top prizes in state, national and international competitions including the International Russian Music Piano Competition, the Blount Slawson Young Artists Competition, and the Wideman International Piano Competition.
In 2019 she served as the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s MAC Music Innovator in recognition of her role as an African-American classical musician who embodies artistry, innovation and a commitment to education and community engagement.
She also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she studied with Paul Schenly and Daniel Shapiro.