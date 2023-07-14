A local elderly couple was overwhelmed last Friday, July 7, with the amount of love and support they received to help them move to a new home in Sebring.
Professional piano player Scot Seymour, 69, and retired registered nurse Sue Daisley, 73, found themselves in a terrible predicament last week when they were facing a potential eviction and limited resources to pay for movers. They had limited time to gather all their worldly possessions from their rental home and move to an apartment. Fortunately, the community came to their rescue and volunteered to get the job done.
“I am blessed that everyone showed up to help us,” Seymour said. “It means the world to us. I don’t know what we would have done.”
Seymour was so concerned that the volunteers would not be able to remove and deliver his baby grand piano. Playing the piano was like therapy for him. His wife said that he loves to play it at least two to three hours a day.
Seymour, originally from Ohio, started playing the piano at the age of 3 and started playing professionally in bands at 11 years old. He moved to Florida in 1973. He often traveled with his older identical twin brothers, Mark and Clark Seymour. They played dueling pianos in the group that they called the Mark & Clark Expedition which performed in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and southern Florida. Clark Seymour is deceased but Mark now lives in Vero Beach
“We played at the Keyboard Cabaret (now known as Casa Del Luca) in Pompano Beach,” Seymour said. “People from all over the world came to see us. Everyone in Florida knew us.”
Seymour talked about the group being on the Jackie Gleason show and they even did a variety show with Phyllis Diller in Las Vegas. They also recorded an album with Capitol Records in New York.
In 1988, Seymour went solo on the piano. It was not until 1997 that he started to sing while playing the piano.
He met Daisley in 1996 at his twin brothers’ birthday party.
“He had a cute Shih Tzu dog and we talked about dogs that night. I had four dogs,” Daisley said.
Daisley had previously watched the Mark & Clark show in Pompano Beach before meeting Seymour. She was apprehensive about going to the show since it was in a dinner club but she had a friend who took her.
“On the first chord, I was dumb struck and hooked. I loved the band,” Daisley said. “I would go and see them on weekends driving from Miami.”
She was a registered nurse in the maternity ward at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She worked there for 42 years. She graduated from Jackson School of Nursing in 1980. That was the same year the hospital accepted the first AIDS patient, Daisley recollected.
After meeting Seymour, Daisley started to watch his dog for him when he would have to travel on cruise ships to perform shows. He would be gone for months at a time. While on one of the ships, Seymour got sick so Daisley had to nurse him back to good health.
In 2005, Seymour went through chemo treatments for cancer and afterwards had visual difficulties. Realizing he had no insurance to cover his medical care, Seymour and Daisley decided to get married in 2007 so he would be covered under her medical insurance.
Daisley had been married before but never had children. Seymour said although he was never married, he did father a child with Nicolette Goulet, the daughter of the late Robert Goulet. Nicolette is also deceased but her son Jordan is still alive.
Seymour and Daisley moved to Highlands County in 2011. The local couple has a variety of health issues that limit them in doing physical work. They were so appreciative of the people who came out last week to help them move.
“I can’t thank them enough. I am so grateful for all that they did – the kids, Shirley (Johnson) and Nu-Hope,” Daisley said. “I was stunned in disbelief.”
Seymour hopes to pay it forward by volunteering once he gets settled in his new home. “I would like to play the piano for a group,” he said.