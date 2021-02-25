LAKE PLACID — The Placid Lakes Home Owners Association was not able to hold a meeting or dues drive in their small town hall for over a year. Yet there were some important items needed to be decided and discussed by the HOA whose mission is “to bring together owners for the purpose of planning together for the social and cultural benefit of the Placid Lakes community.”
The Board of Directors decided to have an open air meeting last Saturday at the town hall. Homeowners were asked to either sit in their cars, golf carts or bring lawn chairs and wear masks, as the meeting was held in the parking lot.
However for three days prior to the meeting, the home owners association held their yearly drive for new and renewing members.
If you are a senior citizen you can recall the creative and funny “Burma Shave” signs that decked the highways of America before freeways were built.
The Directors decided that that would be a fun way to attract new and renewal members. So they lined Placid Lakes Blvd. with 20 fun signs. Additionally over 2,156 pieces were mailed to every mail box in Placid Lakes informing residents of the work of the association and requesting homeowners to join the HOA.
Some of the street signs read: “All the Cool People JOIN;” “Have Your Say By Joining;” “A Strong ASSOCIATION is a strong COMMUNITY;” WELCOME NEWBIES;” Just JOIN Already;” and “Pay Your Dues TODAY at Town Hall.” It did the trick as 130 new or renewing members paid dues either by stopping at the Town Hall or paying on line. Board member Lynn Bialek even attached a church envelope basket to a pole and collected dues assuring safe distancing.‘
The Board of Directors, headed by President Steve Whitworth, had a list of new business items on the agenda. The Association dues are $25 a year. Dues money for example has been used to put a large fall pole in Tobler Park, create a memorial to veterans and build resting benches along the sidewalks on the Blvd.
Whitworth told the members present that HOA dues are used for special projects not covered by the county. They differ from the $20 collected by the county via taxes every year for the Special Benefits District. A major purpose of the meeting Saturday was to present proposals to the county to use Special Benefits money for the betterment of Placid Lakes.
A number of proposals were voted upon. The first was the need for pickleball courts. This senior citizen sport is sweeping the country. Jeff Lindskoog, Highlands County Pickleball Ambassador, was an invited guest to talk about pickleball.
He said the sport begun in the 60’s has over 3.5 million players in the country. He said, “There are courts in Sebring, at some RV parks, inside the Genesis Center in Lake Placid and two make shift courts south of town.” All are heavily used. He spoke of how seniors often choose to purchase homes in towns and subdivisions where courts are available.
Lindskoog answered questions about how the sport is played, costs and scheduling play time. The members then voted unanimously to pursue building courts in Placid Lakes to add value to the community.
A second major topic dealt with a 7.5-acre area owned by the Special Benefits District called J Tract. It has become an eyesore and liability with 4-wheelers disturbing neighbors with noise and rowdiness. The area is home to many scrub jays and gopher tortoises. It has possibilities as a park, running and hiking trails and even a community pool. The members voted to suggest that the Special Benefits District sell the property.
Another area of concern was the problem of trash thrown onto the roadsides. A number of more heavily travelled streets in Placid Lakes seem to be the worst for thrown garbage by irresponsible people. There are good people in Placid Lakes who weekly walk the neighborhoods with garbage bags, picking up refuse tossed out of car and truck windows.
One couple were picking up garbage and watched a car drive by and the driver literally threw out a whole bag of papers. When the couple picked it up they noticed the bag was filled with receipts from a local pizza business. The driver was a pizza delivery person who decided she had a bag of receipts she no longer wanted and just tossed them onto the road.
Even more disappointing to the couple was the day after they picked up six bags of garbage, it started all over again the next day. They commented, “It just never stops.”
Other volunteers reported that face masks seems to be tossed on a regular basis. Those, along with scratch off lottery tickets, fast food cups, beer bottles, empty cigarette packs and even soiled diapers are strewn onto the roadsides, A bicyclist riding on Tobler Drive recently found bag after bag of discarded clothing tossed into the water soak culvert.
It is almost unbelievable that senseless people either live here or drive through, tossing their stuff for others to clean up. And who wants to pick up someone else’s coughed in mask? One member asked, “Do they think the garbage just evaporates? How were they raised?”
President Whitworth said that the sheriff’s department had a group of prisoners recently clean up the garbage from Placid Lakes Blvd. town hall to Highway 70. “That is a once a year deal, so we need to find other ways to keep our area clean.”
He said that some folks have adopted an area to collect the refuse on a weekly basis, but more volunteers were needed., especially along some of the most abused streets. Members were asked to choose an area and let Whitworth know so he can list them on the HOA’s web site.
Association Vice President Brad Shuman said that two April clean up days were planned and volunteers needed. They will be announced on the website.
Many other items were discussed related to playground improvements at Tobler Park, receiving card keys to open the gate at the park, veteran recognition bricks to be embossed with vet’s names and greeting new home owners. Three members were elected to serve on the board — Brad Shuman and Connie Luke to serve another term and Marcia Price to begin a first term.
The heavily attended meeting ended with drawing for door prizes supplied by the popular Casa Tequila Restaurant, the new Dollar General store on Lake Groves Road and an art piece donated by an association member.
The Placid Lakes Home Owners Association is one of the most active in the county. Board member Greg Dunlop has spent a great deal of time developing a great newsletter. They also have a new web site updating members of meetings, events, photos and with over 16 pages of pertinent news. Members can also post announcements, recipes and other information useful to other residents. The site is www.placidlakes.org.