The Lake Placid area has many subdivisions. One very active is Placid Lakes. Members have a number of meetings throughout the year to discuss neighborhood problems and opportunities like security, street cleanup, canal work. Residents are also asked to report malfunctioning street lights, overgrown trees, road damage and code enforcement issues which are then forwarded on to the county to be addressed. The Association is the voice of the community just south west of Lake Placid.
During the year the board sponsors get togethers to meet new neighbors, a Christmas golf cart parade, a holiday home decoration contest, a free library in the Town Haill. Each resident is offered a key card to have access to the private Lake June boat launch as well as use of the
Pavilion at the August F. Tobler Memorial Park for private parities and celebrations. A number of clubs meet on a regular basis including bridge, line dance, hand & foot club and family game night.
Placid Lakes boast Casa Tequila, a fine Mexican restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a convenience store and gas station which also rents trailers and moving trucks, a country club golf course, two airports, a small air field used and supported by a model airplane club, a number of churches, over 10 miles of canals and a new Dollar General store to be completed in fall.
Two small lakes named Lake August and Lake Diane add to the ambiance of the area. Lake Diane even boasts of a slalom water ski course. The country atmosphere of Placid Lakes lends itself to peaceful quiet bicycle riding.
Last Saturday the board gathered at the town hall, and made a pancake & sausage, cookie and coffee breakfast as a thank you to the renewing and new members, Association membership is $25.00 a year. That money is used for projects that cannot be funded through the Special Benefits District dollars.
The main drag through Placid Lakes is Placid Lakes Blvd. For the past week in anticipation of the breakfast it was decorated with over 30 cleverly placed signs like the old Burma Shave signs that once decorated highways across AmerIca. Signs read “Only cool people join, so sign up now.” Another read “Your voice counts.” Yet another, “Support your community.” The goal was to increase membership.
Board member Lynn Bialek said that they surpassed last year’s membership with 252 members. Over 50 signed as new members or renewed during the weeklong drive and people were still coming to renew as they enjoyed Saturday morning breakfast with their neighbors.
The drive was a true success for this active Placid Lakes Home & Property Owners Association.