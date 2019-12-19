LAKE PLACID — For years the Placid Lakes Homes Owners Association treated their members to a yearly Christmas dinner at the Placid Lakes Country Club. Association President Curtis Slade said, “The restaurant only had limited seating and we had to turn away many members, so this year we decided to celebrate the season at our community center.”
The plan worked as residents of Placid Lakes came to celebrate last Saturday. Folks decorated their golf carts with bows, lights, ribbons, snow men and Christmas decor in preparation for the parade throughout the subdivisions. There were led by John Meyerhoff driving his Z06 2008 Corvette. He was the parade Marshall.
Clowns showed up from Toby’s Clown Museum. Youngsters were taught how to create ornaments out of paper. The best part of the day was the noon lunch. Newly arrived residents who became Association members and oldsters renewing their membership were treated to a free lunch. Curtis Slade and Alex Ramos cooked up Italian Sausage, hamburgers and hot dogs. The sausages were the favorite and went quickly as did the homemade cookies.
The Placid Lakes volunteer firemen displayed their trucks and advertised for new volunteers. Cee Cee was inside knitting a baby blanket and she invited new residents to join the Hook-A-Long group to learn knitting, how to crochet and do tattering. Cee Cee said, “We make these items and donate them to nursing homes and the homeless.”
Board games were on display reminding newcomers of the monthly game night at the community center. And the library filled with donated books was open for browsers. The day gave residents a chance to meet each other and learn of all the events Placid Lakes offers to their close knit community.
One of the eight benefits of membership in the Placid Lakes Home Owners Association is to insure pride in Placid Lakes. The celebration accomplished that as the folks offered a hearty “Merry Christmas” to their neighbors.