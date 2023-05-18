More than 25 people came to the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring last Saturday to learn about Plant Propagation or, as David Austin, UF/IFAS Extension residential horticulture agent, calls it, “Basically making more plants.”
Austin literally is a walking encyclopedia about plants, trees and just about anything related to nature. He does monthly seminars. In the next few months, he will be teaching about growing plants and trees that produce delicious stuff that people can eat. Another month, he plans to show people how to grow mushrooms, edible for humans.
One class member, Jamie Bateman joined the group and said, “My husband and I own a small farmette and I wanted to learn to propagate my elderberry, mulberry and other other plants properly.”
Besides receiving a 26-page handout that Austin used during his talk, he offered a book also available at the Extension Office entitled, “The Florida Friendly Landscaping — Guide to Plant Selection & Landscaping Design.”
An additional pass out was a paper with 20 bullet points entitled Plant Propagation 101. The first 19 bullets gave point by point advice on how to do root cutting. The 20th point read, “Experiment and have fun. Don’t give up on the first try.”
Arlene Fabiano, from Sebring and a State of Carolina certified plant professional, joined the class. She brought a coaster wagon loaded with plants. At the end of the session, she invited the class to take home a clip from one of her many plants, telling them to “stick them in water or the ground and watch them grow.”
Pieces of advice and some of the bullet points from David Austin were:
• Make cuts at approximately a 45 degree angle
• Leave only one or two leaves that will be above the soil lines.
• Cuttings from 2 to 6 inches work well
• You should be able to root plants without trying to root them in water first.
• Snake Plants are good for growing inside your house as they clean the air.
• Don’t root in full sun even though the plant itself was growing in the sun.
• Do not put a recently purchased house plant in sunlight so “it can get some sun.” It’s not used to that.
• You can root plants all summer in Florida.
• If you are rooting in a container make sure it is sterile. Those you buy at the garden store are sterile.
• If you use dirt from the yard or nearby woods in your container, pour boiling water over it to kill disease or insects.
• Grafting should be done early spring to late winter.
• Put warm water in a vase for the flowers you just received for Mother’s Day.
• Use a mix of 50/50 Perlite and Peat for rooting. You can purchase them ready mixed.
Milkweed is easy for cutting. You can plant their seeds when they pop.
Red Penta Egyptian Star Flower is the best pollinator plant.
The two top considerations: Make a nice clean cut of the branch. Clip in the morning when the plant has a lot of water.
During his class, Austin described and showed his students by actually cutting and scraping various plants. He passed each plant around so every attendee could see close up exactly how a plant needed to be clipped … to make more plants.
According to Austin, “mankind discovered they could make new plants from existing ones by simply removing a branch and sticking it in the ground and it could form new roots.” Hence, he closed his session with this advice, “Don’t be afraid. Just do it! If it doesn’t work you haven’t lost anything.”
To learn more about gardening or if anyone has any questions, e-mail Austin at davidaustin@UFL.edu. People can also sign up for a monthly newsletter by calling 863-402-6540. Follow Austin on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener and enjoy playing in the dirt. Great things will come up.