The Heartland Library Cooperative is made up of seven libraries from DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, and Okeechobee counties. You can borrow books, DVDs, magazines, and audiobooks. The staff gets asked a variety of questions throughout the day, some patrons want our opinions and some want to know the library rules. Allow me to shed some light on the library “do’s” and “don’ts.”
Do get a library card! The first step to using the library is getting a library card. This can be done by showing you are a resident of one of the following counties: DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands or Okeechobee. Showing you are a resident can be as simple as showing your driver’s license if the address is correct. The fun begins once you get your card.
Do check out whatever you want! With that snazzy new library card, you might be tempted to borrow everything you see. We admire your tenacity but I will admit that 20 is the maximum amount of items one patron can borrow at a time. If you can’t find an item, please direct yourself to the circulation desk, my friend.
Do ask questions if you need help! At the circulation desk, you will see friendly faces who will answer almost any question you have. You will also retrieve DVDs, pay overdue fines, and request items from other libraries at the circulation desk. We also give recommendations if you ask for them.
Don’t be late! So ... fines? Yeah, fines. We want to give everyone an equal amount of time with the items. Fines accrue when items are returned after their due date. The amount charged per day varies, depending on the type of item. Items are lent out for 14 days, renewals are possible for items that don’t have a waitlist. It’s easy to forget your due date and rack up fines. Schedule the due date on your phone calendar to make sure you stay on top of your library game.
Don’t be embarrassed! We understand that “life happens” so please don’t stay away if you have fines that you aren’t able to pay. A library is a public place and we welcome everyone — fines or no fines. You can read books inside the library, look at magazines inside the library, and use the WiFi on your own device — fines or no fines.
Don’t be afraid to enjoy yourself! Libraries are not the place for raucous laughter or obnoxious cell phone calls but, libraries are no longer silent mausoleums for old books. Inside most libraries, you will find people typing noisily on keyboards and friends chatting for a quick minute between errands. In the children’s area, there will be laughing, coloring, and sometimes activities that can get a little boisterous. We love seeing kids get excited about the library.
If you have questions about your account or getting a card please visit www.myhlc.org or call your local branch. We hope to see you soon and wish you a very merry holiday season.