SEBRING — The annual Sebring Derby, hosted by Ridge Area Arc, was held on Friday evening Nov. 18 at the Island View Restaurant. This is a much anticipated evening of fun and laughter that is well attended every year.
This event was presented by Johnson-Stivender Wealth Advisors. Sponsors included Bagwell Lumber, Lockwood Aviation, Highlands News-Sun, Southwood Garage Doors, AdventHealth, Annett Bus Lines, Blinds ASAP, First Southern Bank, Griffin’s Carpet Mart, Heacock/Brown & Brown Insurance Group, Marcia Ward, Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home and The Highlands Radio Group.
“Ridge Area Arc enjoys so much great support from our community,” said Kathleen Border, CEO. “We find that people are really willing supporters of the many programs that positively impact the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The Sebring Derby is a fun and different way to be a part of our mission and is a great example because it is unlike any other event we have here in Highlands County. Funny money and virtual horse races coupled with great food and fun, as well as the Emcee shenanigans of Don Elwell, are always good for big belly laughs. Everyone would agree that we all need more laughter these days.”
Elwell kept the evening interesting and funny. Ladies attended in their floppy flowered hats while some men sported bow ties, suspenders and derby hats. A contest was held for men and women’s best derby look. The winner was chosen by popular applause.
“This is another great event with 100 guests and our fantastic sponsors,” said Donna Scherlacher with Arc. “The Sebring Derby is always such a fast-paced and interactive event. It’s so much fun to see guests hanging onto their seats and cheering for their horses.”
Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres were served buffet style. A selection of cold meats and cheeses, fresh fruits, petit fours as well as hot items, such as cordon blue puffs, fried green tomatoes and meatballs, were available for guests to enjoy.
Beer was offered compliments of JJ Taylor Distributing. Cold drinks and iced tea were also served to guests during the evening’s festivities.
Several long tables were filled with a variety of very nice silent auction items including theme park and sports tickets, gift baskets, jewelry, art work and golf certificates.
Ten professionally recorded horse races were shown on the big screens. Attendees received funny money to bet on the races and two daily doubles. High rollers could purchase a horse for $10 giving them a chance to win $100.
Horse names such as ‘Lighter Fluid’ (just about ready to flare up), ‘Painter’s Hue’ (don’t brush him off), ‘Flannel Underwear’ (can be a warm performer) and ‘Upset Stomach’ (physical condition is questionable), made people smile and laugh.
“We love Ridge Area Arc,” said Jennifer Gravelle, who attended with her husband Terry. “My friend Jeri talked us into attending and we’re having fun.”
“We’re with Highlands Radio Group,” said Cindy Maxon who attended with her husband Scott. “We love dressing up and playing the horses.”
After the 10 races, bidding started for the three gift bags. The bidding was fast and furious. As the amounts grew larger, tables combined winnings so at least one person in their group could take home a prize.
Everyone had a great time as evidenced by smiles and promises to attend this fun event next year.