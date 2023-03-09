I love poetry. I love prose, blank verse, formal verse, free verse, spoken word, and everything in between. I love the beauty of writing and the emotions you can feel as the words rise from the page to slip into your mind. I feel comfort when I come across poetry that speaks my most profound truths. The thoughts I believe are secret until I see them in someone else’s mind. There’s something to be said about realizing you aren’t the only person experiencing something.
Writing poetry takes courage. Some of my first attempts were laughable because I was sitting on the surface of my ocean of thoughts, unwilling to dive in. It took time but I delved deeper and then let the words pour onto the page and after that, they couldn’t be stopped. It takes courage to look beneath the surface of who you are to pull up all the things that sink to the bottom. But that is where beautiful poetry comes from. From the things that we let sink because they’re too hard to handle at the moment.
Poetry has academic and therapeutic benefits. Oftentimes, poems have short, manageable verses that even struggling readers can work through. The purpose of poetry is to strike an image in the reader’s mind without the use of illustrations. Powerful language and carefully-chosen wording are the only ways to get this done. The language we choose to write poetry can come from trauma, anguish, elation, bereavement, or any number of other emotions. All these pieces come together when writing poetry.
Since March is Women’s History Month, I want to highlight five amazing works written by contemporary female poets.
For adults, I recommend “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur and “The Lithium Chronicles” by Nicole Lyons. Both of these women have buckets of talent and these books are similar in their offerings. Hauntingly beautiful accounts of hurt, love, loss, and everything in between. They wrote beautiful verses that you can dig into and sit with.
“These books will give teens “all the feels” – “Somebody Give This Heart a Pen” by Sophia Thakur and “Shout” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Anderson shouts for all victims of sexual assault who are still too scared to speak. Thakur shares her journey of “love, loss, and self-discovery” as she gives words to things many of us feel but we are too afraid to say.
For school-age readers, you can’t go wrong with Jacqueline Woodson – all of her works are beautifully written. “The Day You Begin” is a picture book about the first-day-of-school jitters that can be shared with even the youngest audience. “Brown Girl Dreaming” is closer to a “chapter-book” format and is a memoir of Woodson’s life and the happiness she has found in her writing.
I encourage you to explore poetry as deeply as you can. You’ll find that you absolutely love some authors and can’t stand others. More notable contemporary authors to sample are Cathy Park Hong, Amanda Lovelace, Nikki Grimes, and Amanda Gorman. Of course, there are many more talented authors – don’t discount the classics until you try them – Henry David Thoreau inspired more than a few of my writings when I was younger.
All the authors and works mentioned above can be found in the Heartland Library Cooperative online catalog. Visit myhlc.org then select “access library catalog.”
Be sure to ask your local branch if a monthly newsletter is available. Like and follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ Facebook page for Highlands County Library System news and events.