Pokemon enthusiasts in Highlands County stood in line for hours in the sweltering heat last Saturday, July 8, when Flash Games, Comics & Toys hosted a Pokemon Day event in Sebring.
Pokémon is a media franchise consisting of video games, serialized cartoons and films, trading cards, countless pieces of merchandise, and various other products. However, fanatics will probably say that Pokemon is a fun, exciting, somewhat-addicting passion, for which they will travel far and long to find a special, elusive character. Many of those enthusiasts are well-versed in all things Pokemon.
Owned and managed by John Feliciano, Flash Games, Comics & Toys, in Sebring, hosted the Pokemon Day event that was very well attended. Customers were quick to claim the 50,000 collectible cards given out by Feliciano and his staff of nine employees, which includes Dario Vega, who has been with Flash for many years, and who has great knowledge to share with customers. According to Vega, the Eevee character, which made an appearance at the Pokemon Day event, is a “battle Pokemon which can transform into other things, aided by items such as stones, water and electricity,” when the gamer in charge chooses to do so. The staff at Flash Games, Comics & Toys noted that “Playstation one through five are very popular. Retro games in general are seeing a resurgence.”
More than 200 people waited in line to enter Flash Games, Comics & Toys on Saturday for the Pokemon Day event. Due to the extreme heat outside, the staff generously gave everyone attending the event water while they anxiously awaited the door’s to open at 11 a.m. Some guests came as early as 7 a.m. to stand in line.
One lucky person won a Switch bundle, and another won a rare and prized Charizard collectible card, valued at $350. With a bright Pokemon Jigglypuff inflatable character outside to greet guests, and a costumed Eevee character interacting with the Pokemon Day guests, the atmosphere was charged with excitement. As children searched the Flash store for their favorite Pokemon items, many adults also had their eyes fixed on finding a valuable and rare Pokemon showpiece, and all were happy to receive their 25 free collectible cards.
Three young Pokemon enthusiasts from Wauchula and Fort Meade, Ezekiel Calvillo, Riley Medrano and Hagan Medrano, made the trip with a parent to find Nintendo games.
According to Feliciano, “while cards are the most coveted Pokemon merchandise, other items, such as Funko Pops bobblehead figurines, plush character toys, and comic books are also widely collected.” Flash Games, Comics & Toys has a large assortment of games available in-store, including Zelda, Mario, Donkey Kong, and recently added thousands of new items. Of special interest, noted Feliciano is the collectible card set that recently arrived, “ featuring the entire Pokemon card collection, which retails at $10,000.” Many times, Feliciano said, “customers will circle around in the store and have to do so two or three more times, as the inventory can be overwhelming at first glance.”
He interacts with his customers to determine their interest in collecting cards, in particular. Feliciano will ask a new collector if they want to collect rare cards, or if they are just collecting as a hobby, enabling him to better guide them in their purchases.
Jerny Redondo, a Flash employee, regularly streams their games live on the internet, where clients can then purchase directly from Flash Games, Comics & Toys. Shipping is available across the nation and most parts of the world. Feliciano said that “we are the second largest USPS shipper in Highlands County,” and that Flash has shipped “as far away as Australia.” Flash also uses third-party sellers on sites such as Evend.com, Whatnot.com, and Amazon to sell their merchandise.
Card collecting, especially of the Pokemon series, has skyrocketed in interest recently, including celebrities such as rapper Post Malone, who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single card.
In 2021, a card was created in the likeness of American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, instantly becoming a collector’s item.
Interestingly, Feliciano said that “we turn our inventory every single month. What you see here today will not be here next month, keeping fresh inventory, which in turn entices customers to return to see what is the newest in store.”
For those not familiar with the craze, the past 20 years of the Pokemon franchise has been nothing short of incredible. “Children” of all ages seem to love the fictitious characters, and the assorted merchandise associated with them. To quench the thirst of those in search of the Pokemon thrill, visit Flash Games, Comics & Toys, located next to Five Guys, at The Village Fountain Plaza, 300 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring. The game store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For details, call 863-451-1569.