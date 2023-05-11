Nine years ago when Jim and Colleen Polatty lost their son, Jimmy, due to a heart attack, they poured their heart and soul into building a memorial in his name called the Garden of Joy. To this day, they still work to keep his memory alive.
The Garden of Joy is located right next to the Champion for Children Circle Theatre off the Circle in downtown Sebring. The theater has been up for sale by the Champion For Children Foundation since last year and the Polattys are working with the Foundation to split the property in the sale in two different deeds so that they can continue maintaining the Garden.
When the Garden of Joy was built it cost more than $100,000, according to Jim Polatty. They poured their own finances into the Garden along with several other local businesses, organizations and individuals. The Garden, which is fenced in, features a large pavilion with benches, plants, bushes, trees, sidewalks and the memorial monument. The Polattys along with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring have maintained the Garden throughout the years.
The Kiwanis has hosted the Healthy Heart Race in December at Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring to raise money for the Garden upkeep. The race, on the average, would generate approximately $8,000. Colleen Polatty said the lawn care would cost about $2,000 a year and they would spend the rest of the money on spraying, replenishing flowers or plants when needed or any other repairs.
“The race provides lawn care for the garden,” Colleen Polatty said. She did explain that during COVID, they had to stop the race but are looking at restarting the event.
The Kiwanis provided someone to do the lawn maintenance and volunteers from the club as well as the Polattys would handle the weeding.
“We stopped doing the weeding once we heard about the sale of the property,” Colleen Polatty said. The Foundation picked up the lawn care but weeds continued to grow.
After several months of weeds growing, the Kiwanis Club along with members from the Avon Park High School Key Club, Highlands Virtual National Honor Society and Junior Honor Society and the Aktion Club of Highlands County joined the Polattys at the Garden of Joy on Saturday morning, May 6, to pull some weeds and clean up the trash in the garden.
Colleen Polatty said that the Foundation should have an agreement within a month from the new owner. She said that they are not releasing any names or information until the deal is made.
As for future plans, the Polattys would like to start a Garden Club and create an Angel Garden in one corner of the Garden of Joy. This will be a place where people can purchase a brick with their name on it and an angel to be placed in their loved ones memory. Their son was only 23 years old when he suffered from a fatal heart attack while attending college at the University of Florida where he received a biology degree posthumously.