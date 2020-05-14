With Democrats and Republicans at completely different ends of the spectrum regarding all aspects of the pandemic — disagreeing on everything from its origin, the U.S. response and the proper steps to take moving forward — many have taken to the one venue they have in voicing their opinion — social media. While Facebook may be the more popular site overall, when it comes to politics, it’s hard to top Twitter.
While most politicians use both Facebook and Twitter, there are many who are much more active on Twitter, including President Donald Trump.
Due to the limited amount of space to post on Twitter, one of the quickest ways to make a point is through a “meme,” a term coined by biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, “The Selfish Gene.” While the exact definition of a meme isn’t exactly clear cut, Digital Trends says, “the term is most often associated with an image or video that portrays a particular concept or idea and is spread through social platforms on the internet.”
Memes and politics are a perfect mixture, as a well-thought out meme makes a quick point, which is vital in the frenzied social media world, while also evoking a bit of humor, which makes it more likely to be shared by users and in turn, be seen by more people.
The Left Can’t Meme
“The Left Can’t Meme” is a phrase that first popped up in 2016 and is used to criticize the memes created by the left as either unfunny or cringe-worthy. It was also the name of an article that appeared in Mother Jones in April 2019 that basically insinuates Trump’s victory in 2016 was at least partly due to conservatives being better and more active at creating and promoting memes than liberals. A 2018 study by University College London also concluded the right were better at memes than the left.
Liberals have taken notice and “The left can’t meme” has become a bit of a rallying cry.
A CNN headline in February 2020 read “With viral meme, Trump gets a taste of his own medicine,” which is a far cry from April 7, 2019’s headline of “Are Republicans winning the meme war?”
While the left may or may not be at the same level as the right in creating memes, they are taking memes seriously this election. The liberal PAC American Bridge is spending more than $100,000 on memes targeting Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus. American Bridge, which was created by Media Matters for America founder David Brock, is targeting rural areas in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Who gets ‘meme’d?’
For the left, it’s pretty simple — aim memes at Donald Trump and hope you can create enough dissatisfied voters who will vote blue up-and-down the ballot. For this reason, the vast majority of left memes are geared towards the president.
But Trump isn’t the only left target. Many of the president’s closest allies and strongest supporters, such as Floridians Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis, along with Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell.
For the right, it isn’t quite so clear cut who to target, but naturally, Joe Biden has vaulted to the top of the list, where he’s in the company of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as the most ‘meme’d’ Democrats. But the mainstream media is also another frequent target of the right, with CNN and MSNBC leading the charge.
While the right fully embraced memes quicker than the left — Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram biography lists him as “General in the Meme Wars,” expect to see both sides ramp up their games as the election grows closer.