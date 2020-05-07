Republicans and Democrats haven’t seen eye-to-eye on much of anything lately and COVID-19 is no exception. Lines have been drawn and a person’s belief about the coronavirus — past, present and future — are largely determined by which end of the political spectrum they stand.
For Democrats, it was President Trump’s slow response to the coronavirus that landed the United States in its current situation and the Republicans are willing to sacrifice safety for profits by opening things back up too quickly in an attempt to deflect from his earlier failures. Republicans are trying and get the economy going solely for political reasons.
For Republicans, Trump acted quickly based on the information he received from China, who concealed its potential devastation. Democrats want to continue stay-at-home orders to keep the economy tanked before the election and establish universal mail-in-voting, where there are ample opportunities for cheating and ballot harvesting.
A Pew Research Center poll taken in April shows that 92% of Democrats/Democratic-leaning independents say Trump was too slow in dealing with the virus, compared to just 33% of Republicans/Republican-leaning independents who say the same. Among Democrats who consider themselves liberal, 98% say Trump was too slow to act, compared to 87% of those who declare themselves more conservative or moderate Democrats.
Among Republicans who consider themselves conservative, 22% say Trump was too slow to act, while 53% of liberal/moderate Republicans say Trump was too slow to act.
With the Democrats overwhelmingly against Trump’s initial response, 65% of Americans say he acted too slowly, but proving that politics don’t always make sense, Trump also received a 49% job approval rating from the latest Gallup poll, which ties his all-time best showing in Gallup. One reason for the jump was a 47% approval rating from independents, which could merely be some Bernie Sanders supporters who will not get behind Joe Biden.
The same poll — which was taken April 14-28 — showed 50% of Americans approved of the way Trump was handling the coronavirus situation, compared to 48% who disapproved, although Trump’s approval rating did drop 10% from March’s poll. Ninety-one percent of Republicans gave Trump approval, while just 11% of Democrats approved his handling of the ordeal.
Predictably, members of the two parties are wide apart on when they believe it’s time to get back to normalcy, with 44% of Republicans saying “right now” compared to just 4% of Democrats. Only 14% of Republicans say things should return to normal when there are no new cases in their state, while 42% of Democrats say the same. Eighteen percent of Democrats prefer to wait until a vaccine is created compared to just 4% of Republicans.
Democrats overwhelmingly said Trump was making the coronavirus situation appear better than it actually was (77%) compared to 25% of Republicans, while 69% of Republicans said Trump was presenting the situation accurately compared to 12% of Democrats. Interestingly, 10% of Democrats said Trump was making the situation appear worse than it was compared to just 4% of Republicans.
Democrats and Republicans are also at odds over the performance of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi, as the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader both had 36% approval ratings. Pelosi had a 61% disapproval rating, while McConnell was right there with a 59% disapproval rating. Among Democrats, 83% disapproved of McConnell’s performance, while 90% of Republicans gave Pelosi negative marks. Both also have their share of detractors in their respective parties, with 37% of Democrats disapproving of Pelosi’s handling of her job and McConnell seeing 32% of Republicans disapprove of the way he was doing his job.
One of the few things Democrats and Republicans can agree on is that they disagree. Sixty-five percent of respondents said the division between Democrats and Republicans is increasing, with 69% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats going that way.