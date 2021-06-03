AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park held their Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31 at its legion hall. Over 150 people attended with standing room only.
“This will be unlike anyone has even seen before,” said 1st Vice Commander and Service Officer Larry Roberts. “We’re not only honoring our four-legged veterans but our two-legged ones as well. We’re very excited.”
The Colors were presented by the Avon Park Air Force Jr. ROTC. Those Cadets participating, under the direction of SMSGT John Northcutt, were Coral Covert (Overall Cadet Commander), Oscar Becerrill, John Cloud, CJ Howerton and Juanjesus Hernandez.
“A lot of people do not understand the differences between Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” said Roberts.
“Armed Forces Day is for remembering and paying respect to those in uniform now. Memorial Day is to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Veterans Day is for honoring and paying respect to those who wore the uniform.”
The Auxiliary had a special presentation to the K9 Unit of the Sheriff’s Department, a check for $2,500. The Sons of the American Legion also presented a check for $1,000. These were accepted by Deputy Jeff Turner with his K9 ‘Hooch.’
After the invocation, Presentation of the Colors, the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, the ceremony began will a recap of those lost to war.
The ceremony honored the estimated 1,302,064 men, women and animals that sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Each time one of the wars was mentioned, along with the number who died, a bell was rung to signify, ‘You are not forgotten.’
Casulaties from each war are: American Revolutionary War (25,000), War of 1812 (15,000), Mexican-American War (13,283), Civil War (750,000), Spanish-American War (2,246), Philippine-American War (4,196), World War I (116,708), World War II (416,800), Korean War (54,246), Vietnam War (57,939), Persian-Gulf War (300), Afghanistan War (2,400), Iraq War (4,425) and the Syrian Civil War (so far, 169).
The ladies were able to place their poppies on the memorial while the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ was read. Children were able to place dog treats on the memorial to honor the animals.
The POW/MIA flag was raised. This was created in 1990 as a symbolize the concerns of those wanting to get a resolution to the POW/MIA issues this county has faced.
Ann Farrell, a veteran herself, who is with the Auxiliary, spoke about visiting two special people buried at Bushnell National Cemetery; her two loving husbands.
“I was in the Air Force for 1.5 years before having children,” said Farrell. “My first husband was Roy Morrison. I was an Air Force wife for over 27 years. Sometime after he passed I married Al Farrell. We were married for over 19 years.
“I recently lost Al to COVID. This was my first event as the Chaplin and its really been tough. The Post members have been wonderful to me. My family is with the military. Both of my daughters served as well.”
After a moving video relating an Angel Flight back home, the ceremony ended. Florida State Representative Kaylee Tuck was in attendance to show her respect for the fallen heroes.
The room was cleared quickly as they were celebrating the day with hot dogs and hamburgers for all.