November is National Memoir Writing Month, a time for writers to focus on personal and family stories. A memoir is narrative nonfiction based on an author’s memories. While autobiographies and memoirs share a lot of similarities, there are some key differences. Autobiographies tend to cover a person’s entire life and have an emphasis on facts or history. Memoirs offer a more emotional experience and tend to be focused on a particular point in someone’s life. Most importantly, autobiographies are usually about famous people, while memoirs can be written by anyone. Memoirs offer an outlet for people to express their feelings and share their unique experiences.
For those interested in inspiring accounts of overcoming hardship, look no further than these memoirs focused on childhood resilience.
1. “A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier” (2007) by Ishmael Beah
War is never an easy experience for anyone, but it can be especially cruel for children. Ishmael Beah was one of the estimated 300,000 child soldiers used to fight conflicts around the world. A gentle boy at heart, he was forced to do unspeakable acts of violence by his government. His memoir gives a voice to all those who have survived global atrocities and regained their humanity.
2. “Positive: A Memoir” (2014) by Paige Rawl and Ali Benjamin
Paige Rawl has been HIV positive since birth. While never letting her disease define her life, things changed in middle school after she shared her diagnosis with a friend. Before the end of the day the bullying started. Every day after that was a torment of taunts and hateful messages, eventually pushing Paige to suicidal thoughts. Instead of giving into bullies and depression she became determined. Determined not only to help herself but others struggling with bullying, too. Paige is now an advocate for HIV awareness and against bullying
3. “They Called us the Enemy” (2019) by George Takei, Steven Scott and Justin Eisinger
George Takei is an American actor beloved for his role as Mr. Sulu on Star Trek. However his graphic novel focuses not on accomplishing stardom, but a dark chapter in the United States history. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7th 1941, President Roosevelt approved an executive order that sanctioned the imprisonment of American citizens of Japanese descent. As a young boy, George and his family were some of the 120,000 people forced into internment camps. Takei’s story highlights the dangers of legalized racism and the struggle to believe in democracy when it doesn’t believe in you.
4. “A Face for Picasso” (2021) by Ariel Henley
As an infant Ariel and her twin sister were diagnosed with Crouzon syndrome (a rare condition where the bones of the head are fused together prematurely). Ariel suffered both the physical pain of having her bones repeatedly broken and the emotional pain of living with a disfigurement in a beauty obsessed world. Her memoir explores identity, sisterhood and the strength it takes to keep living.
