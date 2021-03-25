SEBRING — Filmmaker David Powers is rapidly making his mark in the world of visual arts. Having already tasted success in the realm of paint, ink and brushes, he is now making noise in short films.
On Jan. 9, the Sebring talent entered his third short film, “Her Ghost In The Fog,” in the Orlando Independent Film Festival.
“That night our film received nine nominations, winning Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Drama Film and Best Lead Actress in a Drama,” Powers proudly said of his film.
Before the film’s release, Powers stated, “I think our strength is our story and our characters. And the acting was really good.”
The judges seemed to whole-heartedly agree.
As well as it did at its premiere, the film almost never saw the light of day.
“Production was a wild ride,” Powers reflects. “COVID almost made things impossible. Lots of extra precautions had to be taken. We halted production a couple of times. We even lost one of our main actors. It was looking grim, which was sad, because we really had a sense that we had something special in the works. Nonetheless, it got finished and submitted literally two minutes before the deadline.”
The movie, which is about an insomniac writer who falls in love with a ghost, was shot entirely in Florida. The wooded scenes were filmed in Highlands Hammock State Park while other parts were filmed in Linda’s Bookstore just off the Sebring circle.
“They say ‘write what you know’,” Powers said. “At the time I was going through insomnia so I just toyed with the idea of this character going through this thing. Because when you haven’t slept, the world starts to get a little strange to you.”
Powers and his Lucid Windows Studio are already at work on his next film.
“Currently,” the young movie maker explained, “we are deep in production on our new project, ( a short film titled) ‘Cicada.’ It’s about a grieving mother who is given a chance at revenge by a group of mercenaries that hunt child traffickers. It’s a heavy film to say the least.”
While the subject matter is a disturbing reality, the focus of the film is more on how we deal with grief rather than the horrors of human trafficking.
“It more or less asks the audience, ‘what would you really do if offered a chance at revenge,’” Powers elaborated. “Is that the right thing to do? Is that the right way to grieve? Ultimately, the film is about a mother coming to terms with her grief, and the ripple effect trauma can have on a relationship.”
As with the previous film, “Cicada” will be shot, for the most part, in Sebring.
For more information you may follow Powers on Facebook or subscribe to his YouTube channel or at www.lucidwindows.com.
In addition to filmmaking, Powers is also available for commercial art as well as weddings and other professional photography.