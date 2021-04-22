SEBRING — Judy Spiegel was the guest speaker at the Wednesday, April 14 luncheon/meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative at Inn on the Lake, Sebring. She was invited to speak because the work she does on behalf of forgotten and often mistreated animals in our county is a living example of the Hebrew concept of “Tikkun Olam.”
Before introducing Spiegel, Millie Anderson told the guests the meaning of “Tikkun Olam.” The print on the shirt she wore described the concept best in simple terms as, “Repairing the Earth.” Anderson said that “every good deed brings life to the world.” The world becomes a better place for all when we behave and act constructively and beneficially.
Judy Spiegel years of dedication to unwanted and tossed animals made her a perfect person to talk of how her work makes the “Tikkun Olam” concept real in our county.
Spiegel said that the Highlands Country Humane Society received 53 puppies in just the past three weeks. Kennel after kennel is filled with puppies needing continued cleaning and that does not include the thirty other animals needing love, care and adoption.
One of Spiegel’s joys is when a family comes to the facility and finds their missing dog. “The joy they and their dog exudes cannot be described.” Unfortunately there are many people who just drop off their no longer wanted pets and that is so sad to see. She said that they will even help with free food just to encourage families not to a give up their pet.
Spiegel has been President of the Humane Society for the past 10 years. They were deeply in debt but in five years, with her leadership they were able to build a fine facility which includes kennels, an in ground pool, six play yards, two with doggie pools.
Financial support is always needed as the monthly cost is humongous, but items like food, blankets, industrial fans, pools, copy paper, towels and even treats of ice cream and soda for the staff and volunteers is most welcome. We go through thirty blankets and do fifteen loads of laundry a day,” said Spiegel.
Many people who have an animal cannot afford vaccines. The society offers help at reduced prices. They will not turn any animal lover in need away. Low cost vaccines are offered Mondays from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Some of the problems the society sees are people who continually breed their animals over and over and then just throw the puppies away. Chaining animals is cruel and Spiegel is helping a dog that was tethered for years to recover from a heavy chain that became embedded into its neck. She asked the guests to contact their commissioners and ask that non tether rules be adopted to stop this type of animal cruelty. Animals are not display items!
Feral cats abound in the county. There may be over 10,000 roaming the streets and woods. “Please do not chase them away. You may be their only hope for a meal,” said Spiegel. She added, “If you find a stray dog, please call to have it picked up so we can care for it, hopefully find the owner or help us give it a loving new home.”
The society has an adoption rate of between 30-40 animals a month. Costs vary in relationship to the demands for certain breeds. Cute little dogs are in high demand an pits are not, but consider a pit as they can be most wonderful pets when given a loving home.
Spiegel encouraged donating to the local Humane Society to make sure your donation will be used well. Her opinion is to avoid donating to the National Humane Society as it is questionable as to where your gift will be used.
Monthly costs are high. They include medicine, electric bills, liability insurance, workmen’s comp, monthly garbage pick up, staff salary, chip insert into each animal, spaying costs, amputations, etc. “We receive no county financial help,” commented Spiegel.
Animals lovers can help with monetary donations, dropping off items as mentioned above and by becoming a volunteer. They are in need of a vet as well.
Judy Spiegel ended her moving and thoughtful presentation by saying, “If I leave you with nothing else today, please spread the word to spay and neuter your pet.”
To find out more about how the Highland’s Country Humane Society is living the concept of “Tikkun Olam,” ( Repairing the Earth) right here in Highlands County, call Judy Spiegel at 863-214-6508. The Highlands County Humane Society is located at 7421 Harwood Taylor Blvd, 33876 in Sebring.
The final Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meeting of the year will be Wednesday, May 12, at Chicane’s Restaurant, promptly at noon. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker is Founder and President of Proclaiming Justice for The Nations, Laurie Cardoza-Moore. She’s a globally respected “go-to” voice in the battle for the ideological, social, moral and civic mind of America’s next generation.
She will speak on “Taking Back America’s Children.” Through PJTN programming — principally the 30-minute television series Focus On Israel, Cardoza-Moore today reaches over 2.6 billion potential viewers.
She has met with Governor DeSantis to discuss educational issues and has provided middle school civics curriculum reviews for the Florida Department of Education.