SEBRING — When temperatures drop, the number of home fires goes up, and not always from space heaters.
Highlands County Fire Services (HCFR) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) want residents to enjoy warm, festive homes this year without losing that home to fire.
Some simple tips from HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor and newly-hired HCFR Fire Marshal Michael Rodde center around safe heating and/or cooking and safe use of holiday lights.
With cooking, they recommend you don’t use charcoal indoors, which did cause a house fire at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Lake. The homeowner started a charcoal pile in the kitchen, inside a container, for cooking outside, but the fire flashed from starter fluid fumes and caught the kitchen on fire.
Another major concern, Bashoor said, is holiday lighting. He and Rodde recommend light-emitting diode lights, which burn cooler than conventional incandescent bulbs. Residents should still be careful. A fire Sunday night in Lake Placid reportedly started from LED strip lighting that was run up the wall where bedding was pushed up against the wall outlet and plug.
Silent lights
If string lights have frayed wires, don’t even plug them in. Throw them out, Bashoor said. Faulty or misused Christmas lights cause 40% of Christmas tree fires, NFPA states. Usually, they overheat with more than three strands plugged into one extension cord and are rated either “indoor use only” or for both indoor and outdoor use. If unsure, only use them indoors.
For outdoor lights, do not use nails, screws or metal staples to secure them. If the wires get damaged, they will short out or shock someone. Use light clips. Also, don’t run lights or extension cords through windows or doors. They can break wires and cause fires or shocks.
When you aren’t around or go to sleep, turn off the lights. They are not meant to be on all night.
O’ Christmas tree
If you have a live tree, keep it watered and have the base cut to help siphon water from the stand. Keep water in that stand, Bashoor said.
“A dry tree can go up in four seconds,” Bashoor said. “A house fire doubles (in size) every three minutes.”
Make fire delightful
Have your fireplace and chimney checked and cleaned once a year to ensure it doesn’t build up creosote, wood smoke residue that can catch a chimney on fire.
Electric heaters must be plugged directly in a wall, Bashoor said. Using an extension cord or surge protector can overheat the cord.
With kerosene heaters, Bashoor said, “never, ever fill them inside or when they are hot.”
If you smell “smoke” when you turn on central heat, that’s dust on the heating unit. Either vacuum out the unit or run it once every three months. If worried, call the fire department to check it out, Bashoor said. Better safe than sorry.
Burning bright
Don’t use candles, he said. They look nice, and may even smell nice, but unless you have them three feet from anything flammable, and sit right there with them, it’s too risky. For the scent, Bashoor said, get a flame-less wax melter.
Better watch out
Install several smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) detectors in your house. The colorless, odorless gas produced any time you burn fuel builds up indoors and can poison and/or kill people and animals, especially while they sleep.
You should have detectors on every level. Bashoor said. “Just don’t put it over the stove in the kitchen.”
To have Rodde schedule a talk with a group about fire safety, call the new HCFR headquarters number at 863-402-7600.