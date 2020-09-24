Public Enemy returns to legendary record label Def Jam in over two decades to release “What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?” The 17-track album, out Friday, Sept. 25 features a number of hot acts, including Nas, Run-DMC, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, George Clinton, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Cypress Hill, Ice-T, PMD, YG and Daddy-O.
Public Enemy releasing new album
A Moody
